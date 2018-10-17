US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara after talks with Saudi Arabia's king and crown prince Mohammed bin Salman about the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who is missing after he entered Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

The disappearance has kicked a huge diplomatic row, even US president Donald Trump, who's been a supporter of the kingdom, has warned of consequences if Riyadh was found to be responsible for the disappearance.

With the question of the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi looming large over Saudi Arabia, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara after talks with Saudi Arabia’s king and crown prince Mohammed bin Salman about the incident.

Mike Pompeo, earlier in the day, after he met King Salman, said that the Saudi leadership has strongly denied any knowledge of what happened in their consulate in Istanbul. He further said that he emphasised the importance of conducting a thorough, transparent, and timely investigation and King Salaman had agreed to it.

The disappearance has triggered a huge crisis with countries like US and Turkey mounting pressure on Riyadh to spill the beans on the case. The Crown Prince Prince Mohammed bin Salman is under the scanner as the journalist Jamal Khashoggi was known to be critical of the prince and his administration in his articles. Khashoggi is missing after he entered Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

The Turkish authorities have released a video showing him entering the consulate but he never left the building.

According to reports doing rounds, a 15-member team from Riyadh had arrived in Turkey the same day and was in the same building. It’s being said that they were military and intelligence officials, including a forensic expert. All this information points towards a single direction that explains his disappearance, he was killed in the building. However, this is just a theory doing the rounds and Saudi Arabia is the only one that can clear the air.

Although Saudi Arabia has maintained that Jamal Khashoggi left the consulate safely, they haven’t given any proof to substantiate their claim. What raises more suspicion is that Riyadh took 13 days after Khashoggi’s disappearance to let Turkish officials finally search the consulate premises.

