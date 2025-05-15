Journalist Michael Wolff Claims Trump And Melania Are ‘Separated’; White House Hits Back

Journalist Michael Wolff has claimed that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are effectively "separated," fueling fresh speculation about the couple’s relationship. The White House has dismissed the assertion as fiction, calling Wolff a “blithering idiot” and accusing him of spreading lies.

Author and journalist Michael Wolff has alleged that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are effectively “separated,” claiming they lead independent lives with little interaction since Trump returned to office.

‘They Are Separated’

Wolff made the comments during an appearance on The Daily Beast Podcast on Tuesday. Known for his critical takes on Trump in multiple books, Wolff responded to a question from host Joanna Coles about Melania’s role in Trump’s second term.

“They clearly do not in any way inhabit a marriage as we define marriage,” Wolff said. “And I think maybe we can more specifically say they live separate lives. They are separated. The president of the United States and the first lady are separated.”

White House Dismisses Wolff’s Claims About Trump as Fabrication

In response, White House communications director Steven Cheung strongly rejected Wolff’s statements, issuing a scathing rebuke when approached by The Independent.

“[Wolff] is a blithering idiot who has been widely discredited due to his blatant lies and fabrications,” Cheung said. “He is an imbecile of the highest order and his Trump Derangement Syndrome-addled brain has caused him to lead a miserable existence devoid of reality.”

Melania’s Limited Time With Trump at the White House Fuels Speculation

Speculation about the Trumps’ relationship has grown as Melania has made only a few public appearances since the January 20 inauguration. According to The New York Times, she has spent less than two weeks at the White House since then — a figure the outlet described as possibly even “generous,” citing sources.

Despite her rare public appearances, Melania was seen at key events, including the funeral of Pope Francis on the eve of her 55th birthday and the annual White House Easter Egg Roll held on the South Lawn.

Following the funeral, when the couple returned to the United States, they did not travel together. While the president boarded Marine One, Melania left separately in a car.

Melania on Balancing Roles: ‘To Be a Mom… and a Wife’

Ahead of Trump’s second inauguration, Melania gave an interview to Fox & Friends offering insight into her approach to her renewed role as First Lady.

“I will be in the White House,” she said, when asked about her plans. “And, you know, when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach.”

Her primary focus, she said, would be “to be a mom” to their 19-year-old son Barron, in addition to her official and personal roles: “to be a first lady, to be a wife.”

Security Concerns as Reason for Distance

Two individuals familiar with Melania’s thinking told The Times that she has been “deeply spooked” by the two assassination attempts on Trump last summer. According to the report, Melania “was already worried about her family’s safety and had been for years.”

