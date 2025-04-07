Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • JPMorgan Chief Jamie Dimon Raises Red Flag Over Trump’s Tariffs

JPMorgan Chief Jamie Dimon Raises Red Flag Over Trump’s Tariffs

Earlier in the year, Dimon had taken a more relaxed view on tariffs, even suggesting that if they supported US manufacturing and brought modest inflation, they weren’t a major concern. But now, with Trump’s trade actions expanding, his tone has clearly shifted.

JPMorgan Chief Jamie Dimon Raises Red Flag Over Trump’s Tariffs

JPMorgan Chief Jamie Dimon Raises Red Flag Over Trump's Tariffs


Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has voiced serious concerns over former President Donald Trump’s escalating use of tariffs. In his latest letter to shareholders, Dimon warned that the current approach to trade could trigger inflation, slow down global economic progress, and hurt America’s position on the world stage, according to a CNN report.

While he didn’t go as far as forecasting a full-blown recession, Dimon was clear that the mounting tariffs are already having a negative effect.

“The recent wave of tariffs will likely increase inflation and are causing many to consider a greater probability of a recession,” he wrote.

A Warning on Global Growth and America’s Global Role

Dimon acknowledged that the outcome of the tariffs remains uncertain.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Whether or not the menu of tariffs causes a recession remains in question, but it will slow down growth,” he stated.

He went on to argue that America’s global influence is built on more than just economic strength—it also depends on military might and moral leadership. But in his view, that balance is being undermined.
“America First is fine, as long as it doesn’t end up being America alone,” Dimon cautioned.

He expressed worry that weakening ties within Western alliances—both in military and trade—could eventually backfire and diminish America’s own power.

Connecting economic policy directly with global stability, Dimon wrote,
“It is extremely important to recognise that security and economics are interconnected – ‘economic’ warfare has caused military warfare in the past.”

His comments highlight a growing concern among business leaders that isolationist policies could carry long-term geopolitical risks.

Shifting Tone and Mounting Market Uncertainty

While Dimon has previously spoken about global instability—especially in relation to ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East—his latest message marks a stronger critique of US domestic strategy.

Earlier in the year, Dimon had taken a more relaxed view on tariffs, even suggesting that if they supported US manufacturing and brought modest inflation, they weren’t a major concern. But now, with Trump’s trade actions expanding, his tone has clearly shifted.

Despite some recent market corrections, Dimon warned that the risks are far from over. “Even with the recent decline in market values, prices remain relatively high,” he noted. The mix of global uncertainty and elevated asset prices, he said, is cause to stay “very cautious.”

He also pointed out that while the US economy had shown resilience, there are early signs of strain. Consumer spending and business activity may be softening, according to CNN.

Dimon ended his letter with a stark reflection on the current state of affairs, “We face the most perilous and complicated geopolitical and economic environment since World War II.”

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Funding Cuts Prompt US Bishops To Halt Partnerships With Federal Government

 

Filed under

donald trump Jamie Dimon JPMorgan Tariffs

newsx

Maine AG Takes Trump Administration To Court Over USDA Funding Freeze Impacting School Meals
newsx

JPMorgan Chief Jamie Dimon Raises Red Flag Over Trump’s Tariffs
newsx

Funding Cuts Prompt US Bishops To Halt Partnerships With Federal Government
Rahul Gandhi Takes Aim At

Rahul Gandhi Takes Aim At Modi After Market Crash: ‘Trump Has Blown the Lid Off’
newsx

Fake News Sparks Market Volatility: White House Rejects Tariff Pause Claims
newsx

Myanmar Deputy PM, FM Meet Indian Ambassador To Discuss Operation Brahma
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Maine AG Takes Trump Administration To Court Over USDA Funding Freeze Impacting School Meals

Maine AG Takes Trump Administration To Court Over USDA Funding Freeze Impacting School Meals

Funding Cuts Prompt US Bishops To Halt Partnerships With Federal Government

Funding Cuts Prompt US Bishops To Halt Partnerships With Federal Government

Rahul Gandhi Takes Aim At Modi After Market Crash: ‘Trump Has Blown the Lid Off’

Rahul Gandhi Takes Aim At Modi After Market Crash: ‘Trump Has Blown the Lid Off’

Fake News Sparks Market Volatility: White House Rejects Tariff Pause Claims

Fake News Sparks Market Volatility: White House Rejects Tariff Pause Claims

Myanmar Deputy PM, FM Meet Indian Ambassador To Discuss Operation Brahma

Myanmar Deputy PM, FM Meet Indian Ambassador To Discuss Operation Brahma

Entertainment

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: This Update On Yash playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film Will Blow Your Mind!

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: This Update On Yash playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season 4?

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs Government Support’

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me, I Still Got This’

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me,

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented Singer

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank