Judge Denies Trump Administration’s Request to Halt Ruling on US Institute of Peace Takeover

A judge rejected the Trump administration’s bid to stay a ruling that invalidated its attempt to seize control of the US Institute of Peace.

A judge rejected the Trump administration’s bid to stay a ruling that invalidated its attempt to seize control of the US Institute of Peace.

A federal judge on Friday rejected the Trump administration’s bid to stay a ruling that invalidated its attempt to seize control of the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP), affirming the organisation’s independence from executive authority, The Associated Press reported.

According to the report, U.S. District Court Judge Beryl A. Howell issued a seven-page ruling denying the government’s request for a stay of her May 19 decision that restored authority over the Institute to its acting president, former ambassador George Moose, and the original board.

In her decision, Howell said the administration had failed to meet any of the four legal requirements for a stay, particularly a “strong showing” that the appeal would likely succeed. She reaffirmed her earlier ruling that the USIP is not part of the executive branch and thus lies beyond the president’s power to dismiss its board members.

“Other entities also fall outside of this tripartite structure,” Howell wrote, rejecting the administration’s claim that since the Institute does not legislate or exercise judicial power, it must fall under executive control.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Trump administration had moved to dissolve USIP’s board in March through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), triggering a takeover of the organization, the dismissal of Moose, and the ousting of most of the staff. The group’s Washington headquarters, partly donor-funded, was handed over to the General Services Administration.

In her May 19 decision, Howell ruled the firings and subsequent actions were “null and void,” deeming them illegal.

On Friday, she also dismissed the administration’s argument that it would suffer harm without a stay. “The government did not describe any cognizable harm they will experience without a stay, let alone an irreparable one,” Howell wrote. By contrast, she noted that a delay in restoring the Institute’s leadership risks “dissipation of USIP’s goodwill and reputation for independence,” as reported by AP.

Moose reentered USIP headquarters on Wednesday without incident, accompanied by the Institute’s outside counsel, George Foote.