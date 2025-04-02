A federal judge has dismissed the corruption case against NYC Mayor Eric Adams, clearing him of criminal charges that had cast a shadow over his leadership.

A federal judge has dismissed the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, effectively clearing him of criminal charges that had cast a shadow over his leadership, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday. According to the report, Judge Dale E. Ho agreed with a request from the US Department of Justice to drop the charges, but with one important distinction: the dismissal is “with prejudice,” meaning the case cannot be revived, even after the upcoming mayoral election.

The case against Adams had its origins in a 2024 indictment that accused the mayor of accepting illegal campaign contributions and travel discounts from a Turkish official in exchange for political favors, the report said. Among the charges were allegations that Adams had helped Turkey establish a diplomatic mission in New York without passing necessary fire inspections. However, the Justice Department made the unprecedented move to ask for the charges to be dismissed, citing concerns that pursuing the case could interfere with Adams’ cooperation on immigration issues important to the president.

According to the report, several top prosecutors involved in the case resigned in protest when ordered to drop the charges. Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove also expressed concerns about how the prosecution might hinder Adams’ ability to support Trump’s immigration policies.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat, briefly considered removing Adams from office over the controversy, the report said. However, she ultimately decided against such an action, opting instead to propose new oversight measures for city government. Hochul’s decision left Adams to continue his tenure, though his political future remains uncertain as he faces a crowded field of challengers in the upcoming Democratic primary.

Adams, who was elected in 2021 as a centrist Democrat, has found himself at the center of a political storm since his indictment. Despite facing allegations of corruption, he has worked to maintain a working relationship with Trump’s administration, stressing his priority to represent the interests of New Yorkers. In recent months, Adams has distanced himself from his earlier criticisms of Trump and his policies, a shift that has raised eyebrows among some of his Democratic allies.

At a February hearing, Adams had firmly denied any wrongdoing, telling Judge Ho, “I have not committed a crime.” His legal team has consistently maintained that the case against him was politically motivated, and his attorneys celebrated the judge’s decision to dismiss the charges for good. The Justice Department, however, had sought to retain the ability to revive the case after this year’s mayoral election, a request that Ho denied.

The dismissal of the case leaves Adams with three months until the Democratic primary, where he faces significant opposition. Among his challengers are former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and several other prominent Democrats who question Adams’ ability to govern independently from Trump’s influence.

For now, the mayor has stated that his only allegiance is to the 8.3 million people of New York City, asserting that he remains focused on their well-being and that his working relationship with the Trump administration does not undermine his commitment to the city.

