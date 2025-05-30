A federal judge has extended an order preventing the Trump administration from barring Harvard University from enrolling foreign students.

A federal judge has extended an order preventing the Trump administration from barring Harvard University from enrolling foreign students, allowing international scholars to continue studying at the Ivy League institution as legal proceedings unfold, The Associated Press reported.

Court Upholds Temporary Restraining Order

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs on Thursday extended the temporary restraining order she had issued the previous week. The order blocks efforts by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to revoke Harvard’s certification to host international students at its Cambridge, Massachusetts campus.

The ruling is part of a lawsuit filed by Harvard on Friday, in which the university has accused the federal government of violating administrative protocols. The university claims the government failed to provide the required 30-day response period or cite specific statutes before stripping its ability to sponsor foreign students for U.S. visas.

“Harvard will continue to take steps to protect the rights of our international students and scholars, members of our community who are vital to the University’s academic mission and community — and whose presence here benefits our country immeasurably,” a university spokesperson said, according to AP.

What Is The Trump Administration Vs Harvard University Controversy About?

The legal dispute follows a months-long conflict between Harvard and DHS that initially revoked Harvard’s ability to host foreign students in May. Secretary Kristi Noem cited the university’s alleged failure to adequately respond to incidents of antisemitism and accusations of coordination with foreign entities.

On Wednesday, the administration launched a renewed effort to revoke Harvard’s student visa certification, sending a formal notice from Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons giving the university 30 days to respond to charges, including violations of reporting requirements and a presidential executive order on combatting antisemitism.

Harvard said it had responded to Noem’s initial April demand for extensive documentation on foreign students, including disciplinary records. Noem, however, claimed Harvard’s response was insufficient and ordered an immediate suspension from the student visa program on May 22.

‘Fear and Confusion’ Among Harvard’s International Students

Despite the restraining order, Harvard officials report significant disruption. In a court filing, Maureen Martin, director of immigration services at Harvard, described an atmosphere of “profound fear, concern, and confusion” among international students, as reported by AP.

She noted that incoming students have faced extra screenings by Customs and Border Protection and that consular visa processing delays have impacted many.

According to the report, more than 7,000 international students and scholars depend on Harvard for legal sponsorship, including students in graduate programs, research positions, and career training. Among them is Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, who just completed her first year at a Harvard graduate school.

Political Backlash and Broader Implications

The Trump administration has accused Harvard of fostering liberal ideology and is demanding reforms to Harvard’s governance in line with Trump’s political goals.

On social media, Trump criticized the court ruling: “The best thing Harvard has going for it is that they have shopped around and found the absolute best Judge (for them!) – But have no fear, the Government will, in the end, WIN!”

The administration’s stance has raised alarms among educators and legal experts, who argue it could erode the independence of American universities and discourage global talent from pursuing education in the United States.

Harvard has filed two lawsuits challenging the government’s actions, arguing that the revocation is retaliatory and threatens the institutional autonomy that underlines the strength of U.S. higher education.

