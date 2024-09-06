Judge Pushes Trump Hush Money Sentencing To November 26

A New York judge has postponed former President Donald Trump's sentencing in the hush money case until November 26.

A New York judge has postponed former President Donald Trump‘s sentencing in the hush money case until November 26. This decision follows a request by Trump to delay the sentencing until after the November 5 presidential election. Initially scheduled for September 18, the delay aligns the sentencing with the election timeline.

Trump Seeks Delay to Avoid Election Conflict

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, had requested that Judge Juan Merchan push back his sentencing date to after the upcoming election. The original sentencing date of September 18 was less than two months before the election, prompting concerns about its impact on the campaign.

Legal Arguments and Supreme Court Ruling

Trump’s defense team argued that there would be insufficient time to appeal Judge Merchan’s ruling on Trump’s request to overturn the conviction. This request is partly due to a recent Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity, which was relevant to a separate criminal case Trump faces. The Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling determined that presidents cannot be criminally prosecuted for official acts and that evidence of such acts cannot be used in cases involving unofficial actions.

Prosecutors’ Position on the Delay

Prosecutors from Alvin Bragg’s office have maintained that their case focuses on Trump’s personal conduct, rather than official presidential actions, and therefore does not fall under the recent Supreme Court ruling. They have chosen not to take a stance on the delay request, deferring to Judge Merchan’s discretion. They have also pointed out that an appellate court might independently delay the sentencing to review Trump’s arguments, which could be disruptive.

Security and Logistical Concerns

Bragg’s team has highlighted the significant security and logistical challenges associated with Trump’s court appearances. The heightened security measures during Trump’s six-week trial required substantial planning, and any last-minute changes to the sentencing schedule could exacerbate these issues.

Implications of the Delay

In choosing not to advocate for an earlier sentencing date, Bragg’s office might be mindful of Trump’s claims that the Democratic prosecutor’s actions are intended to interfere with his campaign. This concern was echoed by George Grasso, a retired New York state judge who attended the trial, noting that the timing of legal proceedings could be perceived as politically motivated.

This delay extends the legal saga surrounding Trump’s hush money case, reflecting ongoing complexities in balancing legal processes with political considerations.

