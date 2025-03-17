Judge Questions Trump Administration Over Deportation Defiance

A U.S. federal judge has raised concerns over the Trump administration’s decision to continue deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members, despite a court-ordered halt.

Judge James Boasberg, the chief federal judge in Washington, D.C., had directed that deportation flights be stopped and turned around on Saturday night. However, the administration proceeded with deportations, prompting the judge to question the government’s failure to comply with his order.

Legal Dispute Over the Court Order

White House officials defended their actions, arguing that Boasberg’s directive was issued orally rather than in writing, making it unenforceable. Additionally, they claimed that deportation flights had already left U.S. airspace before the ruling was issued.

During a Monday hearing, Boasberg pushed back against the government’s stance, questioning whether the administration believed it could ignore a verbal directive. He has now demanded further details on the deportations, including the exact timeline and legal justification, giving government lawyers a deadline of Tuesday afternoon to provide the information.

Controversial Use of the Alien Enemies Act

The deportations, which included 238 Venezuelan nationals and 23 alleged MS-13 gang members, have sparked legal and political controversy. The administration cited the Alien Enemies Act, a 1798 law last used during World War II, as justification for removing 137 of the deportees. However, questions remain about the legal basis for deporting the remaining individuals.

Trump described the gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) as a national security threat, claiming they were attempting an invasion of the U.S. Meanwhile, civil rights groups and legal experts have challenged the legitimacy of these deportations, arguing that some of the individuals may not have gang ties.

Political and International Reaction

The Biden administration, along with human rights organizations, has expressed concern over the rushed deportations and the lack of transparency surrounding the detainees. The government of El Salvador, which received $6 million from the U.S. for accepting the deportees, publicly mocked the court ruling, with President Nayib Bukele posting a tweet that read, “Oopsie… Too late,” alongside a crying-laughing emoji.

As the case moves forward, Boasberg has scheduled another hearing for Friday, with deportations temporarily paused until a final ruling is made.

