NYC Food Delivery Customer Data Law Ruled Unconstitutional By Judge

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that a New York City law mandating food delivery companies to share customer data with restaurants is unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres stated that the requirement infringed on the First Amendment rights of both customers and delivery services.

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that a New York City law mandating food delivery companies to share customer data with restaurants is unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres stated that the requirement infringed on the First Amendment rights of both customers and delivery services.

Privacy Concerns for Delivery Services

The ruling favored major delivery platforms like DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats, which argued that the law violated customer privacy rights and posed risks to data security. The law mandated that these companies disclose customers’ names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, and order details to restaurants.

READ MORE: Russian Strikes In Kharkiv Kill Three, Injure 31 In Apartment Attack

Law’s Background and Intent

Introduced in the summer of 2021, the law aimed to assist restaurants in recovering from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city had paused enforcement of the law while the delivery companies pursued legal action, arguing that the requirement was exploitative.

Judge’s Rationale

In her 31-page decision, Judge Torres asserted that the city failed to demonstrate a significant interest in compelling restaurants to obtain customer data from delivery services. She noted that there were less intrusive alternatives available, such as allowing customers to choose whether to share their data, providing financial incentives for data sharing, or subsidizing online ordering platforms for individual restaurants.

The ruling has significant implications for the ongoing debate about customer privacy and data sharing in the food delivery industry.

ALSO READ: Caroline Ellison Receives Two-Year Sentence For FTX Crypto Fraud