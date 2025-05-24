Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Administration’s Ban on Harvard Enrolling International Students – What’s Next?

A federal judge has temporarily halted a Trump administration move that would have barred Harvard University from enrolling foreign students.

A federal judge has temporarily halted a Trump administration move that would have barred Harvard University from enrolling international students, US media reported. The decision comes just hours after the university filed a lawsuit calling the action “retaliation” for resisting government policy demands, according to a report published by CNN on Saturday.

The Court Ruling

According to the CNN report, US District Court Judge Allison Burroughs issued the order Friday, stating Harvard demonstrated it would face “immediate and irreparable injury” if the government revoked its certification to enroll foreign students before the case could be fully heard.

A remote hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, with a preliminary injunction hearing set for Thursday, coinciding with Harvard’s commencement.

What’s In The Harvard Lawsuit?

Harvard’s lawsuit, filed against the Departments of Homeland Security, Justice and State, claims the government’s decision violates federal law and the university’s First Amendment rights, as reported by CNN. The university has argued that the revocation is part of a campaign to pressure it into altering its policies, curriculum and campus culture.

“This is the latest act by the government in clear retaliation for Harvard exercising its First Amendment rights to reject the government’s demands to control Harvard’s governance, curriculum and the ‘ideology’ of its faculty and students,” the complaint states, per CNN.

How Has the Trump Administration Responded?

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claimed Harvard could no longer enroll international students and that current students must transfer or lose their legal status. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin defended the move, reportedly saying, “It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students,” and adding, “We have the law, the facts and common sense on our side.”

At the White House, President Donald Trump commented, “Harvard is going to have to change its ways. So are some others.”

Harvard President Vows To Defend Foreign Students

Harvard President Alan Garber promised to defend international students, saying, “You are our classmates and friends, our colleagues and mentors…We will support you as we do our utmost to ensure that Harvard remains open to the world,” as reported by CNN.

The revocation could affect nearly 7,000 students, and some faculty warn of a major hit to Harvard’s academic standing. “Many labs will empty out,” one professor warned, per CNN.

International students expressed shock and disappointment, with one of them describing the news as a “heart drop” moment.

What’s At The Core of The Controversy?

The latest legal clash is part of a dispute between Harvard and the Trump administration, with the university also suing over a $2.65 billion freeze in federal funding and facing scrutiny from the IRS over its tax-exempt status. The Trump team has criticized the university’s handling of campus protests and accused it of harboring “anti-American, anti-Semitic, pro-terrorist agitators.”

Former Harvard President Lawrence Summers, while speaking at CNN, called the move “extortion,” adding, “It’s a vendetta using all the powers of the government because of a political argument with Harvard.”

The university insists it has cooperated with DHS information requests but was given no chance to defend itself before certification was revoked. Harvard’s faculty and global diplomats have also reportedly warned that undermining the university’s autonomy will set “a dangerous precedent”.

