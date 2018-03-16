Donald John Trump Jr is getting divorced as his wife Vanessa took a legal step to end their relationship. Junior Trump and his wife ended a 12-year-old relationship as they both moved to the court. After taking the legal step, the couple issued a joint statement saying, "will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families."

United States (US) President Donald Trump’s eldest son Donald John Trump Jr is getting divorced as his wife Vanessa took a legal step to end their relationship. Junior Trump and his wife ended a 12-year-old relationship as they both moved to the court. After taking the legal step, the couple issued a joint statement saying, “will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families.” The statement issued by the Trump organisation quotes, “After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways, we have five beautiful children together and they will remain our top priority.”

Junior trump has campaigned enthusiastically during 2016 presidential elections for his father and now co-runs the family business with his brother Eric Trump. The Trump organisation holds the grip on many businesses including hotels, golf courses and winery. Donald John Trump Jr is a former reality television personality and an American businessman. He is the eldest child of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, and his first wife, Ivana.

Vanessa Trump is a former model, before both of them tied into a knot Trump Jr has also recreated his wedding proposal outside the stores for media to make it a lifetime memory. After 12-years of married life, both have decided to break-up and move on. The couple has decided to separate their ways with mutual and legal understandings and promised respect to respect each other and their families and decided to keep their children as the first priority.

