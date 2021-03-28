An independent media outlet of Myanmar has recorded 114 deaths of civilians by the security forces since the protests began in the country. soldiers and the military reportedly killed scores of protestors. the leader of the Junta marked Armed Forces Day and promises new elections.

At least 114 civilians were killed by military forces across Myanmar since the protests began in the country last month. According to some local and independent media house outlets, the total number of recorded deaths is over 100 as the military junta continued to inflict violence and crackdown on protestors.

The killings in 44 towns and cities across Myanmar would report the deadliest day of protests as the junta leader announced Armed Forces Day in the country and promised new elections. An independent online news site, Myanmar Now reported that the death toll had reached 114. a count was also issued by an independent researcher who has been keeping track of near-time death tolls, and put the total count to 107 spread across the country.

The Killings started to draw international condemnation as human rights officials began calling on the international community to stop the bloodshed. Tom Andrews, UN Special Rapporteur for Human Rights in Myanmar asserted that it is time for robust and coordinated action as words are not enough to protect the lives of civilians.

Among those killed, a 13-year-old girl who was shot in her house after the junta’s armed forces opened fire in residential areas of the Mandalay region. Around 20 minors have been killed since the coup in the country. State Television media reported that the protestors risked getting shot in the head and back. Despite such crackdowns on protests, people took to the streets in large numbers in Mandalay, Yangon, and other cities.

