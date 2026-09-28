Just 2 Years Old, Suffering From Severe Illness: Why Netherlands Allowed Euthanasia For This Child

A two-year-old child in the Netherlands died through euthanasia after suffering from several severe and untreatable medical conditions, according to reports. The case has now become the first known case involving a child in this age group since Dutch rules were expanded to cover children aged between one and 12.

The case was first disclosed in June. However, the child’s age and medical details were not made public at the time. Dutch Health Minister Sophie Hermans told parliament that the “incurably ill” child died at the end of 2025. An official review was later carried out to examine whether doctors had followed the required procedures. The review committee interviewed the medical professionals involved before reaching its conclusion.

Child Was Born Prematurely At 26 Weeks

The child was said to have been born prematurely at only 26 weeks, according to the medical record. The child had been suffering from a number of illnesses that included cerebral palsy, loss of vision and medication-resistant epilepsy. There were also instances where fluid accumulated in the child’s lungs.

These complications would cause difficulties in basic physiological activities like breathing and swallowing. According to the attending physician and the parents, the situation caused a lot of suffering, and there was no hope for any improvement.

However, the medical review noted that the situation was complex. Doctors initially considered whether other treatments could help control the child’s seizures.

“Those physicians established that at that time the child was not continuously suffering unbearably,” the document states.

Doctors Sought Independent Medical Opinions

Doctors consulted independent specialists before euthanasia was carried out. The first assessments suggested that palliative care and additional medicines could potentially help manage the child’s epilepsy.

“The epilepsy caused a great deal of discomfort, but the epileptic seizures were not continuous,” the report said.

It added that there were still reasonable alternatives, including “palliative options and other medications that could possibly result in better control of the epileptic seizures.”

A third medical expert was later consulted. That assessment concluded that there was no other treatment option that could adequately address the child’s suffering. Following the various assessments, the review committee concluded that the doctor had made the appropriate medical assessment.

Official Review Found Doctors Followed Rules

The committee said the child’s overall condition had been severely affected.

“All facets of ‘being human’ – regarding motor skills, behaviour, and personality – were severely impaired and were not going to improve,” the committee said.

The report also said that the parents and doctor saw no improvement despite medical and non-medical interventions.

“Despite all medical and non-medical interventions, the parents and the doctor observed no improvement in the child’s condition and were convinced that the child was suffering unbearably and without prospect of relief.”

The committee ultimately found that the doctors had acted according to the required standards and within the law.

Netherlands Euthanasia Law For Children

The Netherlands has allowed euthanasia for adults and certain older minors under strict conditions. A separate framework also covers life-ending procedures for infants under one year old in specific medical circumstances.

In April 2024, the rules were expanded to cover terminally ill children aged between one and 12. The Netherlands is among the few countries where euthanasia is legally available in certain circumstances for young children. Belgium has also allowed euthanasia for minors under strict conditions since 2014.

The Dutch government states that “Euthanasia is only allowed for patients whose unbearable suffering with no prospect of improvement has a medical dimension.”

The government says this can involve serious physical illnesses, including cancer and cardiovascular disease, as well as certain psychiatric and other medical conditions. The latest case has drawn attention because of the child’s very young age and the detailed medical review that followed the procedure.