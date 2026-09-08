Just Days After 1,300+ Die in Floods, Nepal Shaken Again by 5.0-Magnitude Earthquake

Nepal was shaken by a 5.0-magnitude earthquake late Tuesday night. The tremor struck at 9:38 pm IST, according to seismic data. The earthquake came as Nepal continues to battle the aftermath of devastating flash floods. The floods have killed more than 1,300 people and left thousands missing.

5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nepal

The earthquake was recorded at 9:38:39 pm IST. It occurred at a depth of 143 km, according to the seismic report. The epicentre was located around 196 km northwest of Kathmandu. The coordinates were listed as 29.022°N latitude and 83.978°E longitude. The event status was marked as “Reviewed” in the seismic report. The deep tremor struck at a time when authorities and residents are already facing a major natural disaster.

Nepal Flood Death Toll Rises

An earthquake hits Nepal even as rescue operations are ongoing amid devastating flash floods in the country. According to Nepal’s disaster management authority, the number of fatalities increased to 1,357 as of Tuesday. Over 5,326 people remain unaccounted for, whereas 13,583 have already been rescued from the flash floods. Properties including houses, road networks, bridges, and hydropower plants were damaged. It has not been easy for rescue teams amid damage to infrastructure and the harsh terrain of the area.

Hydropower Workers Still Missing

Rescue teams are also searching for workers believed to be trapped in underground tunnels at hydropower plants. According to reports from Reuters, 121 missing persons were believed to be in tunnel networks at three hydropower plants. The disaster began after the collapse of glaciers near the Nepal-China border, releasing massive amounts of water, mud, and debris into Trishuli Valley. About 11 hydropower plants have been impacted by the floods. With yet another earthquake hitting Nepal, rescue and recovery efforts continue in Nepal.