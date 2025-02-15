Justice Department Moves to Drop Corruption Charges Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams

The U.S. Justice Department has formally requested the dismissal of corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a move that has sparked significant controversy within federal legal circles.

Federal Prosecutors Resign in Protest

The decision, submitted in court filings on Friday, follows allegations that Adams had cultivated a close relationship with former President Donald Trump—an assertion Adams denies. The request to dismiss the case was anticipated but met with strong opposition from federal prosecutors in Manhattan who had originally pursued the charges.

Acting Deputy U.S. Attorney General Emil Bove, along with attorneys from the department’s public integrity section and criminal division, filed the motion to end the case. However, a judge must still approve the dismissal before it is finalized.

The move has led to internal upheaval within the Justice Department, with at least seven prosecutors in New York and Washington resigning rather than comply with the directive to drop the case. Among those who stepped down were the interim U.S. attorney in Manhattan, a veteran prosecutor involved in the Adams case, and the acting chief of the public integrity section.

Case Dismissal Leaves Door Open for Future Charges

In a three-page filing, the Justice Department requested that the case be dismissed “without prejudice,” meaning prosecutors could potentially revisit and reinstate charges at a later time.

The abrupt shift in the case has raised concerns about political influence and prosecutorial independence, as legal experts and government watchdogs question the rationale behind the Justice Department’s reversal.

The final outcome now rests in the hands of the presiding judge, who will determine whether to grant the dismissal as requested.

