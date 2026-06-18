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Home > World News > ‘Justified Response’: Ukraine Strikes Moscow Oil Refinery For 2nd Time This Week, Zelensky Calls Attack Amid Rising War Tensions

‘Justified Response’: Ukraine Strikes Moscow Oil Refinery For 2nd Time This Week, Zelensky Calls Attack Amid Rising War Tensions

Ukraine struck Moscow's oil refinery for the second time in a week during a major drone offensive, with Zelensky calling it a justified response to Russian attacks. The strike disrupted flights and infrastructure as Ukraine simultaneously sought stronger international support and pressure on Russia.

'Justified Response': Ukraine Strikes Moscow Oil Refinery For 2nd Time This Week, Zelensky Calls Attack Amid Rising War Tensions (Via X)
'Justified Response': Ukraine Strikes Moscow Oil Refinery For 2nd Time This Week, Zelensky Calls Attack Amid Rising War Tensions (Via X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-18 14:57 IST

Ukraine launched a major drone attack targeting Moscow and its surrounding region, striking a key oil refinery in the Russian capital for the second time in a week. The attack came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky intensified diplomatic efforts to secure stronger international backing and increase pressure on Moscow to negotiate an end to the war. Russian authorities reported that Ukrainian drones targeted multiple locations around Moscow, including the strategically important oil refinery in the Kapotnya district. Flames and thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the facility after the strike, while emergency services responded to the scene. The refinery is considered one of the capital’s most important fuel-processing facilities.

The latest strike follows another Ukrainian drone attack on the same refinery earlier this week, highlighting Kyiv’s growing ability to hit critical infrastructure deep inside Russian territory. Russian officials said the assault disrupted operations and triggered security measures across the region.

Flights Disrupted Across Moscow

The large-scale drone offensive also affected air traffic in and around Moscow. Several airports temporarily suspended operations as authorities assessed potential threats from incoming drones. Reports indicated that commercial flights faced delays and disruptions as Russian air defence systems attempted to intercept the attacks.

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Russian officials claimed that hundreds of drones were intercepted during the assault, describing it as one of the most significant attacks on the capital since the war began. Authorities also reported injuries and damage to infrastructure in several areas.

Zelensky Defends Strike As A “Justified Response”

President Zelensky defended the operation, describing it as a justified response to continued Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. He argued that targeting facilities supporting Russia’s war effort was a legitimate measure aimed at increasing pressure on Moscow.

The Ukrainian leader said the strikes were intended to demonstrate that Russia could not continue military operations without consequences while refusing meaningful negotiations. According to Zelensky, Ukraine’s long-range drone capabilities have become an important tool in countering Russia’s military and economic resources.

Diplomatic Push At International Level

The military operation coincided with Zelensky’s diplomatic outreach to Western allies. He said he had spoken with US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders to discuss ways of ending the conflict and strengthening support for Ukraine.

At international meetings, Ukraine continued to seek stronger air defence systems, military assistance and tougher sanctions against Russia’s energy sector. G7 leaders pledged continued support for Kyiv and discussed additional measures aimed at increasing economic pressure on Moscow.

Energy Infrastructure Remains a Key Battlefield

Energy facilities have increasingly become a central target in the conflict. Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries and fuel infrastructure have disrupted Russian oil production and refining activities in recent months, affecting a sector that remains vital to Russia’s economy.

Analysts believe the continued targeting of oil facilities is intended to weaken revenue streams linked to Russia’s war effort while creating logistical challenges for fuel supplies. The latest attack on Moscow’s refinery underscores how energy infrastructure remains at the heart of the ongoing confrontation.

War Shows No Sign of Easing

Despite diplomatic discussions and international mediation efforts, fighting between Russia and Ukraine continues across multiple fronts. Both sides have intensified drone and missile attacks, while political leaders pursue parallel efforts to gain strategic advantages on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.

As Ukraine expands its ability to strike deep inside Russian territory and Russia continues large-scale attacks on Ukrainian cities, prospects for a quick resolution remain uncertain, even as world leaders push for renewed negotiations.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: 80% complete but stalled, Why Bangladesh’s Tallest Lord Ram Statue Is In Crosshairs?

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‘Justified Response’: Ukraine Strikes Moscow Oil Refinery For 2nd Time This Week, Zelensky Calls Attack Amid Rising War Tensions
Tags: Moscow oil refinery strikeMoscow refinery fireRussia energy infrastructure attackUkraine drone attack MoscowUkraine Moscow refinery attackUkraine Russia war latestZelensky justified responseZelensky Trump talks

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‘Justified Response’: Ukraine Strikes Moscow Oil Refinery For 2nd Time This Week, Zelensky Calls Attack Amid Rising War Tensions

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‘Justified Response’: Ukraine Strikes Moscow Oil Refinery For 2nd Time This Week, Zelensky Calls Attack Amid Rising War Tensions

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‘Justified Response’: Ukraine Strikes Moscow Oil Refinery For 2nd Time This Week, Zelensky Calls Attack Amid Rising War Tensions
‘Justified Response’: Ukraine Strikes Moscow Oil Refinery For 2nd Time This Week, Zelensky Calls Attack Amid Rising War Tensions
‘Justified Response’: Ukraine Strikes Moscow Oil Refinery For 2nd Time This Week, Zelensky Calls Attack Amid Rising War Tensions
‘Justified Response’: Ukraine Strikes Moscow Oil Refinery For 2nd Time This Week, Zelensky Calls Attack Amid Rising War Tensions

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