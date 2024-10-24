Justin Trudeau Faces Ultimatum To Resign; Liberal MPs Give Him Deadline

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under increasing pressure as calls for his resignation grow louder. On Wednesday, members of his Liberal Party convened behind closed doors on Parliament Hill to voice their dissatisfaction. According to CBC News, frustrated parliamentarians directly confronted Trudeau during the meeting, reflecting the growing internal unrest within his party.

The meeting was part of the regular weekly caucus gatherings held while the House of Commons is in session. However, this particular session stood out due to the heightened discontent with Trudeau’s leadership, which is threatening to destabilize his administration.

Trudeau Given October 28 Deadline

During the caucus meeting, Trudeau was handed an ultimatum to decide on his future by October 28. A document outlining the case for his resignation was presented during the session, although it did not specify any direct consequences if the deadline is not met. According to sources from Radio-Canada, 24 MPs signed an agreement calling for Trudeau to step down as leader of the Liberal Party, as first reported by CBC News.

This ultimatum signals a critical moment for Trudeau, who is grappling with a faction within his own party that believes his leadership is jeopardizing the party’s future prospects.

Why Are MPs Calling for Trudeau’s Resignation?

At least 24 of the 153 Liberal MPs have been holding secret meetings to discuss Trudeau’s potential ouster. These MPs are concerned that under his leadership, the party may face a significant electoral defeat in the next general election. Public opinion polls have painted a bleak picture for Trudeau, suggesting that the Liberals are likely to face a major political setback.

The MPs’ concerns were further amplified by two recent electoral defeats in what were considered the Liberal Party’s safest constituencies during special elections held in June and September. These losses have shaken the party’s confidence in Trudeau’s ability to secure victories in future elections.

Another major concern for the disillusioned MPs is the party’s preparedness for the upcoming federal elections, which must be held before October 2025. Many within the party feel that the preparations are insufficient and that leadership changes are needed to improve their chances at the polls.

Declining Popularity Adds to Trudeau’s Troubles

Adding to the turmoil is Trudeau’s declining popularity, which has hit an all-time low. Public opinion surveys show the Liberal Party trailing significantly behind the opposition Conservatives, with a 19-point gap between the two parties. Trudeau’s sliding approval ratings have fueled concerns within the party that continuing under his leadership could lead to an electoral disaster.

The Conservative Party’s growing lead over the Liberals in national polls has further heightened the sense of urgency among MPs who are seeking Trudeau’s resignation as a last-ditch effort to save the party’s future.

What’s Next for Trudeau?

As the October 28 deadline approaches, Trudeau faces a crucial decision about his political future. While the document presented to him at the caucus meeting outlines the case for his resignation, it remains unclear what actions the dissatisfied MPs will take if Trudeau does not step down by the given deadline.

The internal revolt within the Liberal Party represents a significant challenge for Trudeau, who has led the party for nearly a decade. If he chooses to stay on as leader, he will need to find a way to address the concerns of his party members and rebuild their confidence in his leadership.

The outcome of this internal conflict could have major implications for both Trudeau’s political career and the future of the Liberal Party as it prepares for the next election cycle.