Justin Trudeau In Last Message As PM Says He Always Be ‘Boldly And Unapologetically Canadian’

On the last day of his tenure, Justin Trudeau reaffirmed his Canadian identity in a parting message, responding to Donald Trump’s repeated references to him as “Governor Trudeau” and calls for the U.S. to annex Canada.

Trudeau’s Message to Canadians

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Trudeau expressed pride in his fellow citizens, emphasizing their resilience and unity. He stated:

“I am so proud of Canadians. I’m proud to have served a country full of people who stand up for what’s right, rise to every occasion, and always have each other’s backs when it matters most. This may be my last day in office, but I will always be boldly and unapologetically Canadian. My only ask is that no matter what the world throws at us, you always be the same.”

Trudeau has one last message in his last day in office (maybe)pic.twitter.com/OLZOURt3zk — sonofabench (@therealmrbench) March 13, 2025

Trudeau Highlights His Government’s Achievements

Speaking at the Liberal Leadership Convention, Trudeau reflected on his government’s contributions, particularly in strengthening the middle class and working families. He urged the incoming administration to safeguard Canada’s democracy, freedom, and national sovereignty, emphasizing that these values require continuous effort.

New Leadership: Mark Carney to Take Oath as Prime Minister

Trudeau’s successor, Mark Carney, was selected by the ruling Liberal Party and will officially assume office on Friday. According to CTV News, the swearing-in ceremony for Carney and his cabinet will take place at Rideau Hall at 11 AM local time.

Trudeau’s Stand Against Trump’s Trade War

Trudeau announced his resignation in January, citing the economic pressures imposed by Donald Trump. The former Canadian leader openly criticized the Republican president’s aggressive trade policies, claiming they were designed to destabilize Canada’s economy and facilitate potential annexation.

Canada’s Retaliatory Measures Against U.S. Tariffs

In response to Trump’s economic policies, Trudeau swiftly imposed retaliatory tariffs on the United States, warning that trade relations would remain strained. He stated:

“I can confirm that we will continue to be in a trade war that was launched by the United States for the foreseeable future.”