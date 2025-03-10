Justin Trudeau In Tears At His Farewell Speech, Says Canada Faces ‘Existential Challenge’ From US

Despite the controversies and the looming challenges from the U.S., Trudeau’s message to the country was one of unity and resilience. His emotional departure signals the end of an era, but the lasting impact of his leadership will be felt by Canadians for years to come.

In an emotional farewell speech, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reflected on the challenges faced by Canada during his time in office, emphasizing the resilience of the Canadian people. As he bid farewell to his leadership role, Trudeau also took a final shot at U.S. President Donald Trump, describing the ongoing trade war as an “existential challenge” for Canada.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trudeau’s Farewell Speech: A Look Back at Canada’s Resilience

On Sunday, during the Liberal leadership event in Ottawa, Justin Trudeau delivered a heartfelt address as his daughter Ella-Grace invited him to speak. In an emotional moment, Trudeau dabbed his eyes with a tissue, signaling the weight of the moment as he looked back on his nearly decade-long tenure.

“I look out across this room, and I have just one question: How’s the Liberal Party doing tonight?” Trudeau began, addressing party loyalists.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trudeau acknowledged the crises Canada had faced over the years but praised the resilience of Canadians in overcoming them. He spoke of how the country had pulled together through adversity, emerging stronger each time.

An Existential Challenge: Trudeau Takes a Dig at Donald Trump

In his speech, Trudeau warned of the ongoing “existential challenge” posed by the United States, referencing the escalating trade war with President Donald Trump. Trudeau highlighted how Canada had faced numerous challenges under Trump’s leadership, including tariffs, threats of annexation, and trade disputes.

“For these past years, crisis after crisis have been thrown at Canadians, but through every crisis, Canadians have shown who they are,” Trudeau stated. “We’ve pulled together, we’ve stood up for each other, and every single time, we’ve emerged even stronger.”

Trudeau specifically pointed to Trump’s trade war, during which Canada imposed retaliatory tariffs worth C$30 billion on the U.S. in response to tariffs levied by the Trump administration. He spoke about the unwavering Canadian spirit in the face of these challenges, saying, “Canadians are showing exactly what we are made of… by proudly embracing who we are.”

Canada’s Values and Resilience: A Call for Diplomacy and Strength

Trudeau further emphasized Canada’s commitment to its core values, such as defending a woman’s right to choose and maintaining a strong stance on diplomacy. “We’re a country where we have always defended a woman’s right to choose, and we’re a country that will be diplomatic when we can, but fight when we must elbows up,” he declared.

His remarks were a reminder of the strength and resilience of Canada, especially as it faced external pressures, notably from the United States.

Trudeau’s Resignation and Farewell

Justin Trudeau’s resignation, announced in January, marked the end of nearly a decade of leadership. Facing low approval ratings, Trudeau made the decision to step down, prompting a leadership contest within the ruling Liberal Party to find his successor.

On March 7, Trudeau appeared visibly emotional as he spoke to reporters, reflecting on his time in office. “I’ve made sure that every single day in this office, I put Canadians first, that I have people’s backs,” he said, breaking down in front of the cameras. “And that’s why I’m here to tell you all that we got you. Even in the very last days of this government, we will not let Canadians down today and long into the future.”

A Lasting Legacy of Leadership

As Justin Trudeau steps down from his position as Prime Minister, his farewell speech encapsulated the challenges, triumphs, and enduring strength of Canada. Despite the controversies and the looming challenges from the U.S., Trudeau’s message to the country was one of unity and resilience. His emotional departure signals the end of an era, but the lasting impact of his leadership will be felt by Canadians for years to come.