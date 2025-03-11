Home
  Justin Trudeau's Playful Exit From Canada Parliament With Chair In Hand And Tongue Out Goes Viral

Justin Trudeau’s Playful Exit From Canada Parliament With Chair In Hand And Tongue Out Goes Viral

As per Canadian parliamentary tradition, departing lawmakers are allowed to take their chairs with them when they leave. Trudeau, who resigned as both Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party on January 6, reflected on his tenure in his farewell speech at the Liberal Leadership Convention.

Justin Trudeau’s Playful Exit From Canada Parliament With Chair In Hand And Tongue Out Goes Viral


Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bid farewell to Parliament in a manner that left the internet buzzing, carrying his chair and sticking his tongue out in a playful gesture. The viral image of Trudeau’s unconventional exit has sparked conversations online, with many debating whether it was a lighthearted moment or a symbolic sign-off after nearly a decade in power.

As per Canadian parliamentary tradition, departing lawmakers are allowed to take their chairs with them when they leave. This tradition was highlighted by Toronto Sun columnist Brian Lilley, who shared the viral image on X.

“When any MP leaves the Commons, they are allowed to take their chair, their seat with them. I find it a great tradition, one that I support. That said, this is a weird photo of Trudeau leaving with his. Also, perhaps another sign of a looming election,” Lilley wrote.

The End of an Era for Trudeau

Trudeau, who resigned as both Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party on January 6, reflected on his tenure in his farewell speech at the Liberal Leadership Convention. He expressed pride in his government’s achievements and urged Canadians to remain united in the face of challenges.

“I am damn proud of what we’ve done over these past 10 years for the middle class and the people working hard to join it,” Trudeau declared. “There is a responsibility to ensure that Canada stays the best country on Earth!”

His resignation followed growing public frustration over economic struggles, including a housing crisis and rising costs of living—issues that significantly eroded his popularity in recent years.

Mark Carney Takes Over as Liberal Leader

With Trudeau stepping aside, former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney has been elected as the new leader of the Liberal Party. Carney now faces the challenge of leading the party into the upcoming federal elections while tackling economic uncertainty and an increasingly tense trade relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Following his election, Carney took to X, writing: “Thank you. Now let’s build a stronger Canada, together. We’re strongest when we are united.”

While some see Trudeau’s playful exit as a fitting end to his tenure, others view it as symbolic of the political turbulence that led to his departure. Whether his tongue-out moment was a final act of defiance or just a display of his often-charismatic personality, one thing is certain—it has left a lasting impression.

