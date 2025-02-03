Home
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Justin Trudeau Says US To Pause Tariffs For ‘At Least 30 Days’ After ‘Good Call’ With Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to a 30-day pause on the 25% tariffs imposed on Canadian exports.

Justin Trudeau Says US To Pause Tariffs For ‘At Least 30 Days’ After ‘Good Call’ With Trump


Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to a 30-day pause on the 25% tariffs imposed on Canadian exports. This development follows a phone conversation between the two leaders to address mutual concerns, including illegal immigration and the fentanyl crisis.

The tariffs, which Canada had planned to counter with similar duties on U.S. imports, targeted goods such as beer, wine, household appliances, and sporting equipment. “We’re ready with a purposeful, forceful, but reasonable response if necessary,” Trudeau previously stated, warning of economic damage to both nations.

Trump confirmed the positive nature of the discussion, posting on Truth Social: “I am very pleased with this initial outcome… the tariffs will be paused for a 30-day period to see whether or not a final economic deal with Canada can be structured. FAIRNESS FOR ALL!”

New Border Measures and Fentanyl Task Force

In a bid to strengthen border security, Trudeau announced a $1.3 billion plan that includes new helicopters, advanced technology, and personnel to enhance coordination with American authorities. Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel will be tasked with border protection.

Further steps include appointing a Fentanyl Czar and launching a Canada-U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl trafficking, and money laundering. “We will back these measures with $200 million,” Trudeau added on social media platform X.

The trade dispute comes at a crucial time, with Canada being one of the U.S.’s largest trading partners. In 2023, Washington imported $419 billion worth of Canadian goods, and Canada remains the largest foreign supplier of oil to the U.S.

Canadian government statistics indicate a rising trade surplus with the U.S., increasing from $6.6 billion in October 2024 to $8.2 billion in November 2024.

Previous Trade Conflicts

The recent resolution mirrors an earlier incident where Trump temporarily paused tariffs on Mexico after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reinforced the border with 10,000 National Guard members to address illegal migration and drug trafficking.

The 30-day tariff pause provides a crucial window for Canada and the U.S. to negotiate a fair economic deal while ensuring border security and tackling drug-related issues remain top priorities.

