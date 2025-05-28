Home
Justin Trudeau’s Funky Adidas Sneakers For King Charles III Speech Sparks Meme Fest, Internet Says He Trolled His Haters

Justin Trudeau's unconventional choice of footwear quickly became a hot topic both inside and outside the Senate chamber.

Justin Trudeau’s Funky Adidas Sneakers For King Charles III Speech Sparks Meme Fest, Internet Says He Trolled His Haters

Justin Trudeau turns heads with ‘funky’ Adidas Gazelle shoes


Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a striking appearance at King Charles III’s historic Speech from the Throne in Ottawa, opting for turquoise and orange Adidas Gazelle trainers instead of traditional formal shoes.

His unconventional choice of footwear quickly became a hot topic both inside and outside the Senate chamber.

Sneakers in the Senate: A Break from Royal Protocol

While Adidas Gazelles have gained fashion credibility in recent years, wearing them to a formal royal event was a surprising move. Royal ceremonies typically demand conservative attire, and Trudeau’s relaxed style drew a sharp contrast with the decorum of the occasion.

British Vogue recently highlighted the Adidas Gazelle’s enduring popularity, calling it a “timeless classic” in a 2024 article. Fashion journalist Joy Montgomery praised the retro silhouette and minimalist design. Still, the question remained—was this casual footwear fitting for a royal gathering?

Social Media Reacts to Trudeau’s Fashion Choice

Twitter was quick to light up with reactions. One user posted, “Justin Trudeau’s shoes, today, at Parliament! Also in Parliament today – King Charles,” while another joked, “Retirement runners perhaps..?” Former Harper aide Dimitris Soudas added to the buzz, writing, “I don’t know what to say.”

During the event, Trudeau was spotted in a lively discussion with his former political adversary, Stephen Harper. While the content of their conversation remains unknown, the animated gestures suggested a robust exchange of ideas or possibly, reactions to the unique setting.

Though the main focus of the day was King Charles III’s address and Canada’s reaffirmation of its constitutional ties, Trudeau’s vibrant sneakers ended up stealing the show. His footwear choice ensured the event made headlines well beyond the typical political or royal news cycle.

Justin Trudeau shoes King Charles III speech

