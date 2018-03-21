In a suspected suicide bomb attack near a shrine in the Afghan capital Kabul, which killed At least 26 people have been killed and 18 wounded. Till now no organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack. As per reports, bomber attacked a crowd of hundreds of people who had gathered to celebrate the start of Nowruz, the New Year festival.

The capital of Afghanistan, Kabul witnessed another suspected suicide bomb attack near a shrine on Wednesday, March 21, as the capital commemorated the Nawruz holiday in order to mark the start of the Persian new year. The blast has left at least 26 dead and 18 injured. As per reports, bomber attacked a crowd of people who belonged to the Shia minority and the number of casualties may rise. No organisation has till now claimed responsibility. As the several decades of the clash between, Shia and Sunni have gained much light, sectarian attacks on Shia community has increased in the past years. Many attacks have been claimed by the Islamic State group.

