Kai Trump Reveals ‘BTS’ Of Grand Father Donald Trump’s Private Jet And Elon Musk’s SpaceX Rocket Launch In New Vlog

In her latest vlog, “Watching a Rocket Launch at SpaceX with Elon Musk!”, 16-year-old Kai let viewers get a glimpse of her experience, jetting aboard her grandfather’s private jet, Trump Force One, and visiting the SpaceX facility.

What an incredible experience! pic.twitter.com/tZdRCTsy6H — Kai Trump (@kaitrump) November 20, 2024

Inside Trump’s Private Jet

Kai, Donald Trump Jr.’s daughter with Vanessa Trump, traveled from Palm Beach, Florida, to Brownsville, Texas, with her friend Emma. Her video showed the rich interior of Trump Force One, which included plush sofas, flat-screen televisions, and a private sleeping chamber with a king-sized bed. She also took shots from the cockpit where a Donald Trump bobblehead was displayed.

Dressed in an all-black outfit consisting of a SKIMS top, black jeans, and a Louis Vuitton belt, Kai highlighted details about the journey, such as refreshments on the jet and her excitement for the rocket launch.

The SpaceX Vlog

At the SpaceX facility, Kai joined her grandfather, Donald Trump, her father, and other family members to witness the sixth test flight of the Starship rocket.

She managed to capture moments of her grandfather discussing the launch with Musk, who was accompanied by Republican officials, including Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Ronny Jackson.

Watching a Rocket Launch at SpaceX with Elon Musk! pic.twitter.com/9YvhWALM4P — Kai Trump (@kaitrump) November 26, 2024

The test flight was a partial success because the rocket launched and separated correctly. However, the booster stage landed in the Gulf of Mexico rather than on its pad. Kai expressed her amazement at the intensity of the launch and shared her grandfather’s humorous reluctance to consider space travel, quoting him saying simply, “No.

What an incredible experience 🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/UveubU8Co5 — Kai Madison Trump (@Realkaimadisont) November 21, 2024

In a lighthearted note, Kai asked Musk about playing Fortnite. Musk denied the idea but jokingly added that playing League of Legends would “harm the space program.”

KAI TRUMP: “Did you ever play Fortnite?” ELON MUSK: “Uh, no. I did play Quake, and a bunch of other first person sh*oters.” Someone asks “did you play League [of Legends]?” ELON: “[That] would damage the space program.” 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/zRklwZAZd7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 26, 2024

The vlog has received much buzz on social media, earning applause for its candid and historic content. Comments include such praises as “This is basically a real-life episode of Succession,” to commending Kai for recording footage that can prove useful in the future.

