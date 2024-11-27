Home
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Kai Trump Reveals ‘BTS’ Of Grand Father Donald Trump’s Private Jet And Elon Musk’s SpaceX Rocket Launch In New Vlog

16-year-old Kai let viewers get a glimpse of her experience, jetting aboard her grandfather's private jet, Trump Force One, and visiting the SpaceX facility.

Kai Trump Reveals ‘BTS’ Of Grand Father Donald Trump’s Private Jet And Elon Musk’s SpaceX Rocket Launch In New Vlog

Kai Trump, granddaughter of  President-elect Donald Trump, gave her fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes peek at her recent trip to witness Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship rocket launch. Plus, audience got to see the ‘inside’ of Trump’s private jet.

In her latest vlog, “Watching a Rocket Launch at SpaceX with Elon Musk!”, 16-year-old Kai let viewers get a glimpse of her experience, jetting aboard her grandfather’s private jet, Trump Force One, and visiting the SpaceX facility.

Inside Trump’s Private Jet

Kai, Donald Trump Jr.’s daughter with Vanessa Trump, traveled from Palm Beach, Florida, to Brownsville, Texas, with her friend Emma. Her video showed the rich interior of Trump Force One, which included plush sofas, flat-screen televisions, and a private sleeping chamber with a king-sized bed. She also took shots from the cockpit where a Donald Trump bobblehead was displayed.

Dressed in an all-black outfit consisting of a SKIMS top, black jeans, and a Louis Vuitton belt, Kai highlighted details about the journey, such as refreshments on the jet and her excitement for the rocket launch.

The SpaceX Vlog

At the SpaceX facility, Kai joined her grandfather, Donald Trump, her father, and other family members to witness the sixth test flight of the Starship rocket.

She managed to capture moments of her grandfather discussing the launch with Musk, who was accompanied by Republican officials, including Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Ronny Jackson.

The test flight was a partial success because the rocket launched and separated correctly. However, the booster stage landed in the Gulf of Mexico rather than on its pad. Kai expressed her amazement at the intensity of the launch and shared her grandfather’s humorous reluctance to consider space travel, quoting him saying simply, “No.

In a lighthearted note, Kai asked Musk about playing Fortnite. Musk denied the idea but jokingly added that playing League of Legends would “harm the space program.”

The vlog has received much buzz on social media, earning applause for its candid and historic content. Comments include such praises as “This is basically a real-life episode of Succession,” to commending Kai for recording footage that can prove useful in the future.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Picks Jay Bhattacharya To Be the Next Director Of NIH

Filed under

donald trump Elon Musk Kai Trump SpaceX
Advertisement

