Kamala Harris Campaign Paid Double The Estimated Amount To Oprah’s Company For Town Hall: Report

In a shocking revelation it has been found out that Kamala Harris’ campaign spent a staggering amount of approximately $2.5 million on Oprah Winfrey’s production company for the town hall event that was hosted by it.

Initially it was reported that Harpo Productions, Winfrey’s company, was doused with $1 million for holding the September town hall event with Harris, however the new report sheds light on the actual amount that was released and claimed that the previously recorded amount was nowhere close to the real deal.

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has dismissed claims she is paid to support the Kamala Harris campaign, contrary to some reports that suggested otherwise. According to sources The New York Times claimed that Harris’ campaign had paid Winfrey’s company around $2.5 million, a small fraction of the $1.5 billion the campaign spent in total. Both Winfrey and Harris’ campaign, however, have again rejected the reports that there was a payment for being involved.

Oprah Denies Taking Payment in Social Media Post

“I wasn’t paid a penny,” Winfrey wrote on the social platform, clearing the controversy of her free event to the public. “For the live-streaming broadcast last September, my production company Harpo was called upon to bring all the set design, lights, cameras, crew, producers and every other thing necessary-including benches and chairs we sat on-to put up an entire live production. I did not take a single personal fee.”

She continued: “But people who actually worked on that show had to be paid. And were. Period.” The Harris campaign weighed in, too, suggesting it did not pay anyone for endorsing her or appearing at a public rally.

Winfrey Again Doubles Down in Video

In a video that quickly went viral, Winfrey refused once again the accusations of monetary gratuity, in this case, saying “not true.” “I was paid nothing-ever,” she said while demolishing the allegations further.

As part of the campaign, among other several celebrities who appeared virtually were Meryl Streep, Bryan Cranston, Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Julia Roberts, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Campaign Spending on Other Initiatives Reports

Other than the scandal attached to her involvement, The Washington Examiner reported that Harris’s campaign had engaged in quite a lot of campaign spending on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. On the other hand, The New York Post came out with reports showing up to $20 million was set aside for concerts in swing states before the election.

