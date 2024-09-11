Kamala Harris Criticizes Donald Trump for ‘Leaving America in a Mess,’ Claims She Resolved the Issues

In a high-stakes debate held at the National Constitution Center, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump engaged in a fierce exchange of accusations and policy disputes. The debate, which has attracted significant attention both domestically and internationally, comes just eight weeks before the crucial US Presidential election.

Harris Criticizes Trump’s Economic and Health Records

Vice President Kamala Harris launched a pointed attack on Donald Trump, accusing him of overseeing the “worst unemployment crisis in the US since the Great Depression.” She emphasized that Trump’s administration left the country in a “mess,” a situation she claimed her administration has been working to resolve.

Further, Harris did not hold back on the public health front, criticizing Trump for his handling of what she described as “the worst public health epidemic in a century.” Her remarks aimed to highlight the contrast between the current administration’s efforts and the previous administration’s record.

Democracy and Division: Harris’s Strong Rebuttal

In a passionate rebuttal, Harris condemned Trump for his role in what she characterized as “the worst attack on US democracy since the Civil War.” She accused the former President of employing “divide and distract tactics,” exacerbating polarization on issues such as immigration, race, religious intolerance, and hate crimes.

Harris specifically pointed to the January 6, 2020, attack on the US Capitol, blaming Trump for fueling the divisions that led to the storming of this key institution.

The Debate’s Significance and Viewer Engagement

The debate, hosted by ABC News, was broadcast live and drew tens of thousands of viewers in the US and millions more globally. The timing of the debate is critical, as many states prepare to begin early voting in the coming days. With the presidential election exactly eight weeks away, the debate provided a pivotal moment for both candidates to make their case to the electorate.

The clash between Harris and Trump highlights the sharp contrasts in their approaches and policies, setting the stage for an intense final stretch leading up to the election.