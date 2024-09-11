Kamala Harris-Donald Trump US Presidential Debate: Key Takeaways From The Debate

Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump faced off in a debate on Tuesday, a crucial moment ahead of the November 5 election, with polls indicating a close race.

Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump faced off in a debate on Tuesday, a crucial moment ahead of the November 5 election, with polls indicating a close race.

Here are the key moments from the debate:

Provoking Trump

Harris effectively aimed to unsettle Trump, as anticipated by her campaign. She invited viewers to attend one of Trump’s rallies, where she mentioned he would likely say absurd things like windmills causing cancer, a claim Trump has previously made. She also teased that attendees would leave from boredom, which has happened before. Trump, who takes pride in his rally crowds, was visibly irritated, insisting that his rallies were the largest in political history. He also accused Harris of busing people to her rallies.

Trump then claimed, without evidence, that undocumented immigrants were killing and eating pets in Springfield, Ohio. This assertion, circulated on social media and supported by his running mate JD Vance, was quickly debunked by Springfield officials and moderators during the debate.

Harris laughed at the claims, calling them “extreme.”

Harris challenged Trump over 2020 Capitol riots

Harris, leveraging her background as a former California prosecutor, focused on challenging Trump over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump found himself frequently defending his actions, including during discussions about the January 6 Capitol riots, where he distanced himself, stating he was only asked to give a speech. He also maintained, incorrectly, that he had won the 2020 election.

Harris continuously emphasized the need to move beyond Trump’s past, reminding viewers that 81 million people voted him out of office, and the country cannot afford a president who attempts to overturn a fair election. She further added that world leaders were mocking Trump, calling him a disgrace—an expression Trump has used himself regarding President Joe Biden.

At one point, Trump lashed out, claiming Harris had received no votes in her pursuit of the Democratic nomination and accusing Biden of plotting against her.

These exchanges highlighted Harris’ argument that Trump lacks the temperament to lead the country.

Read More: Trump and Harris Spar in Fiery First Presidential Debate of 2024

Justice department accusations

Trump and Harris accused each other of using the Justice Department for political purposes. Trump claimed that the charges against him, related to the 2020 election and classified documents, were the result of a conspiracy orchestrated by Harris and Biden, though no evidence supports this claim.

In response, Harris noted that Trump had openly stated he would prosecute his enemies if re-elected and accused him of attempting to terminate the Constitution. Both candidates portrayed the election as a fight for democracy.

Harris accuses Trump of using race to divide country

During the debate, the issue of race emerged, with Trump questioned over his previous comments about Harris’ heritage as a Black and South Asian woman. Trump responded by saying he had read conflicting reports on her background. Harris accused Trump of using race to divide the country, citing his and his father’s refusal to rent to Black tenants in the 1970s and his role in the false accusations against the Central Park Five.

Harris also pointed out Trump’s past questioning of Barack Obama’s citizenship. She emphasized that America deserves a leader who unites rather than divides the people.

Harris, Trump outline economic policies

In the early part of the debate, both candidates discussed the economy. Harris outlined her recent economic policies, including tax credits for small startups. Trump, on the other hand, focused on tariffs to protect the American economy. Harris got the first word in on an issue where she trails Trump in terms of voter trust, forcing Trump to defend his stance on one of his signature issues.

Trump dismissed her plans, comparing them to a children’s book with the phrase, “It’s like Run, Spot, Run.”

Harris, Trump clash on abortion issue

The two clashed on abortion, where Harris holds an advantage in the polls. Trump defended the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and incorrectly suggested it was supported by both parties. Harris countered, highlighting restrictive state laws and questioning if such bans reflect the public’s will.

When asked if he would veto a federal abortion ban, Trump avoided answering directly, saying such a ban would not happen.

Foreign policy divide

A sharp divide between the candidates became apparent when discussing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Trump refused to state whether he wanted Ukraine to win and emphasized ending the conflict quickly. Harris, in contrast, argued that Trump’s approach would have allowed Russian President Vladimir Putin to capture Kyiv.

Trump also falsely claimed that Harris had been sent by Biden to negotiate with Putin, which she quickly refuted.

Handshake moment

The debate began with speculation on how Harris and Trump, who had never met, would greet each other. Harris took the initiative, walking over to Trump and introducing herself, forcing him to accept the gesture despite his previous sexist and racist remarks.

Also Read: Trump and Harris Clash Over Project 2025 in Opening Debate Exchange