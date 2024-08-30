Kamala Harris: Everything The Democratic Nominee Said In CNN Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris, along with her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, participated in an exclusive interview with CNN on Thursday, marking her first interview since rising to the top of the Democratic ticket.

A few days after accepting the nomination at the Democratic National Convention, Harris responded to a wide array of questions from CNN’s Dana Bash. These included questions about her economic and border policies, the attacks on her race from former President Donald Trump, and the call from President Joe Biden informing her of his decision to withdraw from the race.

Harris’ economic vision

Vice President Kamala Harris stated that addressing economic issues and strengthening the middle class would be her top priorities from day one.

Harris expressed to CNN that she believed people were prepared for a new direction, driven by the hope and optimism that have motivated generations of Americans. She also suggested that voters were inclined to move past former President Donald Trump, her Republican opponent.

A key focus of the interview was whether Harris, the current vice president, could represent that change. This question gained significant importance with just over two months remaining until Election Day. The interview also highlighted the evasive strategy Harris has used since July, following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race after his debate performance against Trump.’

Harris stated that her top priority on day one would be addressing the economic issues facing the middle class, though she did not specify the exact policies she would pursue. Despite this, she defended Biden’s economic record, highlighting job growth and the “fastest” pandemic recovery among “wealthy” nations.

She acknowledged that there is more work to be done but considered the progress made as positive.

On policy changes, fracking

On the topic of policy changes, Harris emphasized that her core values remained unchanged. However, she admitted that feedback from traveling extensively across the country as vice president had influenced some significant policy shifts from her 2020 presidential campaign.

She stressed the importance of building consensus and finding common ground to effectively address problems.

Regarding fracking, Harris acknowledged that she had modified her stance from the previous campaign and had voted to protect fracking as vice president. She noted that it is possible to grow and enhance a clean energy economy without banning fracking.

Harris’ view on immigration

On immigration, Harris argued that supporting a bipartisan immigration bill was a positive step compared to Trump, who rejected the deal due to concerns it might benefit Democrats by appealing to Republicans. She assured that if elected, she would ensure the bill reached her desk.

When questioned about her stance on decriminalizing illegal border crossings, Harris indicated that there should be consequences for undocumented migrants and that she would enforce the law, though she did not explicitly endorse criminal penalties.

Harris addressed challenging questions about her past positions, which have appealed to progressives, and her more moderate adjustments by asserting that her values remained constant, despite refining her platform. She and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, dismissed controversies regarding the post-pandemic economic recovery and past errors, confident that voters were more concerned about Trump’s platform.

Unwavering support for Israel’s security, advocated for cease-fire

Regarding Gaza, the vice president’s stance aligned with that of the Biden administration. Harris expressed her “unequivocal and unwavering” support for Israel’s security but emphasized that the way Israel defends itself is significant. She noted that a considerable number of innocent Palestinians have been killed as part of Israel’s response to the October 7 attack and advocated for a cease-fire agreement that includes the release of hostages held by Hamas. Harris urged for the release of hostages and the implementation of a cease-fire but did not advocate for a policy change regarding the provision of weapons to Israel.

Additionally, Harris mentioned her aspiration to be president for “all Americans” and indicated her intention to appoint a Republican to her Cabinet to demonstrate her commitment to bipartisan consensus. She did not specify any particular individual for the role. Harris highlighted her career’s focus on inviting diverse opinions and suggested that having a Republican in her Cabinet would benefit the American public.

Harris addresses Trump’s criticism

For Harris, the interview served as a significant milestone in her efforts to introduce herself to the nation—a branding campaign aimed at portraying the former California prosecutor and senator as a dedicated advocate for the middle class.

She explained that on her first day in office, she would focus on implementing her plan for what she terms an opportunity economy. Harris has outlined several proposals to address the cost of everyday goods, invest in small businesses, and support families.

Her campaign has gained support within the Democratic Party and surged ahead in the polls, with the vice president maintaining a small but steady lead nationally and in crucial swing states according to recent surveys.

A key factor in preserving or increasing this advantage will be addressing challenging questions about how Harris would represent a departure from Biden, particularly as voters remain concerned about the effects of post-pandemic inflation on their finances.

Harris directly addressed some of Trump’s criticisms, including his claim at a conference for Black journalists that she had only embraced her Black heritage for political reasons.

She responded by dismissing the criticism as a tired tactic and moved on to the next question.

Trump criticizes Harris

Trump, speaking at an event in Wisconsin, criticized Harris’ demeanor during the interview, expressing doubts about her leadership qualities and her ability to negotiate with leaders such as President Xi of China or Kim Jong Un.

Trump’s campaign also criticized Harris for participating in the interview with Walz. Traditionally, candidates, including the former president, have conducted joint interviews around their national conventions. Walz faced questions about past inaccuracies regarding his military service, a decades-old drunk driving arrest, and his wife’s fertility treatment method.

Walz admitted to some misstatements, attributing them to grammatical errors or his tendency to wear his emotions on his sleeve.

He stated that he would not apologize for speaking passionately about issues such as guns in schools or reproductive rights.

Republicans criticized Harris for her comment that the U.S. should hold itself to deadlines regarding the climate crisis, suggesting that this remark was reminiscent of other verbal missteps throughout her career.

Meanwhile, Trump found himself entangled in controversy on Thursday evening over his apparent endorsement and subsequent retraction of a Florida ballot measure aimed at extending abortion rights.

