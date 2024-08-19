Kamala Harris Keeps A Narrow Four-Point Lead Over Donald Trump In New Poll As They Gear Up For Democratic Convention

According to a recent Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris holds a narrow four-point lead over her Republican challenger Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

This slight advantage represents a significant improvement for the Democrats, especially considering that earlier polls had shown a close contest between then-presidential nominee Joe Biden and Trump.

Harris’ surge in support comes just before the Democratic National Convention, where she is set to officially accept her nomination as the party’s presidential candidate.

The poll indicates that Harris has 49 percent support, while Trump is close behind with 45 percent. When third-party candidates are factored in, Harris stands at 47 percent, Trump at 44 percent, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at 5 percent.

MUST READ: Donald Trump Claims ‘There Has Never Been More Dangerous Time’ For Jews Since The ‘Holocaust,’ Takes Dig At Kamala Harris

In July, Trump led with 43 percent, Biden had 42 percent, and Kennedy had 9 percent.

Although Harris’ lead gives the Democrats a slight edge, the poll still suggests a tightly contested election in November. Seven key swing states—Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada—will play a crucial role in determining the outcome for both candidates.

Other public polls have shown that Harris has gained momentum in nearly all swing states following Biden’s withdrawal from the race.

Biden’s sudden exit came after a poor performance in the first presidential debate against Trump, leading to calls from Democratic leaders and donors for him to step aside. After months of resistance, Biden eventually endorsed Harris on July 21 for the Democratic nomination.

The Democrats are now aiming to build on this lead as they head into their convention and prepare for the upcoming debates between the two nominees. Prominent figures like Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Bill and Hillary Clinton are expected to speak in support of Harris at the convention.