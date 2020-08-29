President Donald Trump, launched an attack on the Democratic Party's Vice-Presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, as he said that she was "not competent" to be the President of the United States.

During his address to supporters at a campaign rally, he expressed his support for a female president of the United States, but said thatt he felt his daughter, senior WH official and campaign advisor, Ivanka Trump, would be better suited than Senator Harris.

Kamala Harris, after dropping out of the Democratic primaries in 2019, reemerged into the limelight, when Joe Biden, delivering on his promise to choose an African-American woman for the post of Vice-President, nominated her to be his running mate.

Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, she’s the first Indian-American and first Black woman to be picked by a major American political party for the top post. “You know I want to see the first woman President also, but I don’t want to see a woman president get into that position the way she’d do it, and she’s not competent,” Donald Trump said.

“She’s not competent,” said the President, as his supporters chanted ‘Ivanka’ over and over “They’re all saying, ‘We want Ivanka’. I don’t blame you,” he said responding to his supporters.

Donald Trump said Kamala Harris withdrew from the Democratic Party’s presidential race before primary season kicked off as her popularity dropped down to single digit.

Outlining the popularity dropoff Harris suffered during her campaign for the Presidency, he said, “They pick a woman who starts off…She (Harris) starts off (her presidential campaign) sort of strong. She’s one of the favourites. Within a period of a few months, she goes down, down 15, 12, 11, nine, eight, five, three, two. Then she goes, I’m going to leave because I’ve decided that I want to leave. I want to leave. She left (the race of presidency) because she wouldn’t have gotten any votes. She was terrible. And this would be your president possibly. I don’t think so. I don’t think so,” Trump said, speculating on the possibility that Harris could emerge as a Democratic presidential candidate in 2024.

He also launched an attack on Joe Biden, the Presidential nominee from the Democratic party, and labelled him as running on a radically far let platform.

Kamala Harris has similarly been attacking the President, calling him a failure and saying that his policies showed a ‘reckless disregard’ for the American people.

