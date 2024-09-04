Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Kamala Harris Plans $50,000 Tax Break To Boost New Small Businesses

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to propose a significant tax deduction for new small businesses, aiming to boost their growth and appeal to middle-class voters.

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to propose a significant tax deduction for new small businesses, aiming to boost their growth and appeal to middle-class voters. Announced on Wednesday, the proposal suggests increasing the startup expense deduction from $5,000 to $50,000 a tenfold increase over the current relief available.

Expanding Small Business Relief

The new plan, to be introduced in New Hampshire, targets the substantial costs associated with starting a new business. According to campaign officials, the average cost to launch a new venture is around $40,000. Harris’s proposal seeks to ease this financial burden, making it easier for aspiring entrepreneurs to establish their businesses.

Enhanced Support for Small Businesses

In addition to the expanded deduction, Harris’s plan includes several other measures designed to support small businesses. These include a standardized tax deduction, streamlined access to occupational licenses across states, and a small business expansion fund to assist community banks with interest costs. These initiatives aim to foster a more supportive environment for small businesses, which are vital to the U.S. economy.

Contrasting Economic Visions

Harris’s proposal comes as part of her broader economic agenda, which emphasizes higher taxes on wealthier individuals and companies, along with increased federal funding for social programs.

This agenda is designed to contrast with the economic policies of her Republican opponent, Donald Trump. Trump has previously criticized similar proposals from President Joe Biden, suggesting they could lead to increased inflation and economic instability.

Impact on Small Business Landscape

With approximately 33 million small businesses employing nearly half of all private sector workers, and being responsible for 70% of net new jobs since 2019, the proposal aims to stimulate further growth in this sector. Harris also plans to set a goal of 25 million new small business applications during her first term, surpassing the 19 million applications recorded under Biden’s administration.

Upcoming Debate and Economic Challenges

The proposal will be a focal point in the upcoming presidential debate between Trump and Harris on September 10, where economic issues are expected to play a significant role. Critics, including Trump’s economic advisors, argue that Harris’s policies could exacerbate inflation. Meanwhile, Harris continues to push for her vision of an economy that supports small businesses and working families.

Looking Ahead

As Harris prepares to launch her proposal, the outcome of this plan could have a considerable impact on small businesses and the broader economy. The forthcoming debate and policy discussions will further clarify the implications of these economic strategies for voters and the nation.

