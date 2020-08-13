In their first joint appearane, Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris on Wednesday ripped into President Donald Trump for his mismanagement of Covid-19 and Black Lives Matter protests.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris on Wednesday ripped into President Donald Trump for his mismanagement of coronavirus and vowed to defeat him to repair the racial divisions that have roiled the country.

Biden and Harris, dressed in royal blue suits donning masks inside a high school gymnasium in Wilmington, appeared for the first time as running mates at an election campaign event, which came a day after Biden picked Harris as his running mate, The Hill reported. Biden cornered Trump for attacking Harris by calling her nasty and a leftwing fanatic.

Biden asked if anyone was surprised with Donald Trump having a problem with strong women. Biden and Harris both blamed Trump for the racial unrest that has disturbed the country following the police killing of George Floyd. “Remember what it felt like to see those neo-Nazis, those white supremacists coming out of the fields holding those torches, the veins bulging and pouring into the streets of a historic American city spewing the same vile things you heard in Hitler’s Germany?” Biden said.

Harris too attacked Trump and accused him of stoking racial divisions and saying that he could have prevented scores of coronavirus deaths. She said that the president’s mismanagement of the pandemic has plunged them into the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression and they are experiencing a moral reckoning with racism and system injustice that has brought a new conscience into the streets of their country.

Harris said that America is crying out for leadership. She said that Trump inherited the longest economic expansion in history from Barack Obama and Joe Biden and then, like everything else he inherited, he ran it straight into the ground.

