Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Kamala Harris Vows To End Gaza War, Ensure Security For Israel & Palestinians

The US presidential elections are set to take place on November 5, with Harris going against former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris Vows To End Gaza War, Ensure Security For Israel & Palestinians

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris vowed to end the ongoing war in Gaza, bring home hostages, and ensure Israel’s security as well as the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination.

The remarks by Harris came at a rally in Michigan just days before the US presidential elections.

Addressing the rally, Harris said, “I want to say that this year has been difficult, given the scale of death and destruction in Gaza and the civilian casualties and displacement in Lebanon. As President, I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza, to bring home the hostages and the suffering in Gaza, ensure Israel is secure and ensure the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, freedom, security, and self-determination.”

She added, “We continue to work on diplomatic resolutions across the Israel-Lebanon border to protect civilians and provide lasting stability.”

Harris also emphasized the need for a new generation of leadership in America, vowing to fight for the people and make healthcare a right, not a privilege.

“It is time for a new generation of leadership in America and I am ready to offer that leadership as the next President of the US,” Harris said.

The Vice President pledged to lower healthcare costs, cut taxes for workers and middle-class families, and make housing and childcare more affordable. Harris further stressed that “healthcare should be a right and not just a privilege.”

She said, “If you give me the chance on your behalf to fight as President, there is nothing in the world that will stand in the way. I will get up every day to fight to make your life better, to bring down the cost of living, to ban corporate price gouging on groceries, to make housing and childcare more affordable. My plan will cut taxes for workers, middle-class families, and small businesses, and lower healthcare costs including the cost of home care for seniors because I believe healthcare should be a right and not just a privilege.”

During her address, Harris also pledged to safeguard reproductive freedom in America and said that when Congress passes a bill to restore reproductive freedom nationwide, she will “proudly sign it into law as President of the United States.”

Harris said, “We are not going back because ours is a fight for the future and it is a fight for freedom, including the fundamental freedom of a woman to make decisions about her own body and not the government tell her what to do. When Congress passes a bill to restore reproductive freedom nationwide, as President of the US, I will proudly sign it into law.”

The US presidential elections are set to take place on November 5, with Harris going against former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Trump is aiming to make a comeback to the White House after his last exit, while Harris aims to create history by becoming the first woman president of the US.

A recent poll conducted by The New York Times and Siena College showed Harris and Trump tied at 48 percent in the popular vote. The two leaders remain tied even after three tumultuous months in recent US political history.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

ALSO READ: Hazardous Smog In Lahore: Government Shuts Primary Schools and Enforces ‘Green Lockdown’

Filed under

GAZA WAR Israel security Gaza Kamala Harris Kamala Harris peace Gaza Palestinian civilians US Election 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

China Seeks French Assistance To Address EU EV Tariff Challenges

China Seeks French Assistance To Address EU EV Tariff Challenges

Indian Railways Set to Launch Comprehensive Mobile App for Passenger Services

Indian Railways Set to Launch Comprehensive Mobile App for Passenger Services

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Entertainment

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi Bhaiyya’

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox