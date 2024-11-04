Kamala Harris Vows To End Gaza War, Ensure Security For Israel & Palestinians

The US presidential elections are set to take place on November 5, with Harris going against former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris vowed to end the ongoing war in Gaza, bring home hostages, and ensure Israel’s security as well as the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination.

The remarks by Harris came at a rally in Michigan just days before the US presidential elections.

Addressing the rally, Harris said, “I want to say that this year has been difficult, given the scale of death and destruction in Gaza and the civilian casualties and displacement in Lebanon. As President, I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza, to bring home the hostages and the suffering in Gaza, ensure Israel is secure and ensure the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, freedom, security, and self-determination.”

She added, “We continue to work on diplomatic resolutions across the Israel-Lebanon border to protect civilians and provide lasting stability.”

Harris also emphasized the need for a new generation of leadership in America, vowing to fight for the people and make healthcare a right, not a privilege.

“It is time for a new generation of leadership in America and I am ready to offer that leadership as the next President of the US,” Harris said.

The Vice President pledged to lower healthcare costs, cut taxes for workers and middle-class families, and make housing and childcare more affordable. Harris further stressed that “healthcare should be a right and not just a privilege.”

She said, “If you give me the chance on your behalf to fight as President, there is nothing in the world that will stand in the way. I will get up every day to fight to make your life better, to bring down the cost of living, to ban corporate price gouging on groceries, to make housing and childcare more affordable. My plan will cut taxes for workers, middle-class families, and small businesses, and lower healthcare costs including the cost of home care for seniors because I believe healthcare should be a right and not just a privilege.”

During her address, Harris also pledged to safeguard reproductive freedom in America and said that when Congress passes a bill to restore reproductive freedom nationwide, she will “proudly sign it into law as President of the United States.”

Harris said, “We are not going back because ours is a fight for the future and it is a fight for freedom, including the fundamental freedom of a woman to make decisions about her own body and not the government tell her what to do. When Congress passes a bill to restore reproductive freedom nationwide, as President of the US, I will proudly sign it into law.”

The US presidential elections are set to take place on November 5, with Harris going against former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Trump is aiming to make a comeback to the White House after his last exit, while Harris aims to create history by becoming the first woman president of the US.

A recent poll conducted by The New York Times and Siena College showed Harris and Trump tied at 48 percent in the popular vote. The two leaders remain tied even after three tumultuous months in recent US political history.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

ALSO READ: Hazardous Smog In Lahore: Government Shuts Primary Schools and Enforces ‘Green Lockdown’