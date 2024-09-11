Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump: Key Differences on Economy, Abortion, and Immigration

With just eight weeks left until the United States votes, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris faced off in their first presidential debate. Held on a highly anticipated evening, the debate marked not only a significant moment in the election campaign but also the first time the two leaders met in person. The candidates shook hands on stage, ending an eight-year tradition of no handshakes at presidential debates, setting the tone for a contentious and fiery exchange.

Harris and Trump Trade Blows on Economic Policies

As the debate commenced, the conversation quickly turned to the economy—a crucial issue for many voters grappling with high costs of living. Kamala Harris, drawing on her middle-class roots, laid out her vision for supporting families and small businesses if elected. “Donald Trump has no plan for you,” she said, emphasizing her opponent’s track record of providing tax cuts to “billionaires and big corporations.” Harris did not hesitate to remind viewers of the economic state left by Trump when Joe Biden took office, highlighting issues such as unemployment and economic instability.

Trump, in turn, criticized Harris and the Biden administration’s handling of the economy, attempting to shift the blame away from his tenure. As tensions rose, Harris called out Trump’s approach, stating, “You’re going to hear from the same old tired playbook, a bunch of lies, grievances and name-calling.”

Immigration Debate Sparks Heated Exchanges

Immigration quickly became another flashpoint, with Trump attacking the Biden administration’s record on the issue. Harris pushed back fiercely, accusing Trump of misleading the public. “Let’s talk about what Donald Trump left us,” she said. “Donald Trump left us the worst unemployment since the Great Depression. Donald Trump left us the worst public health epidemic in a century. Donald Trump left us the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War. And what we have done is clean up Donald Trump’s mess.”

As Trump continued to criticize Harris on immigration, she responded with a jab at his campaign rallies. “She invited people to attend Trump’s rallies because it’s ‘a really interesting thing to watch,’” Harris quipped, describing how Trump would talk about “fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter,” leading to people leaving his events.

Trump retorted by claiming that no one attends Harris’ rallies and pivoted to a conspiracy theory about Haitian immigrants in Ohio, saying, “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating—the pets of the people that live there.” Harris, unfazed, simply shook her head, laughing at the bizarre accusation.

Abortion and Personal Attacks Dominate the Debate

On the contentious issue of abortion, Harris warned that a Trump presidency would result in a nationwide abortion ban. Trump immediately denied the accusation, calling it a lie and suggesting that such a law would never pass Congress. Harris continued to press him, emphasizing the risks to women’s rights under his leadership.

The debate also took a sharp personal turn when Trump accused Harris of having Marxist influences due to her father. Harris maintained her composure, smiling throughout the onslaught. The former President then defended his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming, “We did a phenomenal job with the pandemic,” but Harris was quick to counter with criticisms of his administration’s response.

Trump later pivoted to attack the Biden administration on crime control, pointing to his multiple criminal charges as politically motivated. “They talk about democracy; I’m a threat to democracy. They’re the threat to democracy,” Trump declared, accusing the Department of Justice of being weaponized against him.

Clashing on Foreign Policy and Public Perception

The debate further escalated when Harris criticized Trump’s international standing, stating, “I have traveled the world as Vice-President of the United States. World leaders are laughing at Donald Trump. They say you are a disgrace.” This statement provoked a heated response from Trump, who defended his global reputation and accused the Democrats of undermining American democracy.