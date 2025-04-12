Kansas Man Dies At 49 After Being Falsely Accused In Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Shooting

A Kansas man who was wrongly identified as a suspect in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade shooting has passed away at the age of 49, his attorney confirmed.

Denton Loudermill Jr., from Olathe, Kansas, was handcuffed during the chaotic aftermath of the February 2024 shooting but never charged. His death, announced on Friday, comes more than a year after the traumatic event that put him at the center of a viral false narrative.

A Parade of Chaos and Misidentification

The shooting outside Union Station on February 14, 2024, left a popular DJ dead and more than 20 others injured — many of them children. Amid the confusion, Loudermill found himself unfairly thrust into the spotlight.

His lawsuits detail how he froze when shots rang out. He stood still for so long that crime scene tape was already up by the time he began to move away. When he tried to leave, officers detained him, saying he was walking “too slow.”

He was handcuffed and placed on a curb. Bystanders began snapping photos, which soon spread on social media platforms.

According to the lawsuits, Loudermill was ultimately told he was free to go. But the damage was already done. Photos of him circulated widely online, accompanied by false claims. Despite being born in the U.S. and working at a local car wash, he was labeled an “illegal alien” and a “shooter.”

Three men were later charged with murder in connection with the shooting, which authorities attributed to a clash between two rival groups. Others also faced charges, none of them Loudermill.

Lawsuits and a Fight for the Truth

After the incident, Loudermill pursued legal action against several Republican lawmakers — three Missouri state senators and a Tennessee congressman — who had shared the misleading social media posts.

His lawsuits were ultimately dismissed due to jurisdictional technicalities, but the attempt was part of his effort to clear his name and reclaim his dignity.

Attorney LaRonna Lassiter Saunders confirmed Loudermill’s death but did not provide details on the cause.

“More details will be provided in time, but for now, we ask that you honor the family’s need for privacy as they come together to grieve this tremendous loss,” she said in a statement.

A Legacy Marred by Misinformation

Even in death, Loudermill’s attorney vowed to keep fighting to restore his reputation.

“While the family takes this time to mourn, we want to make it clear that this is not over. Mr. Loudermill should not have spent his final days burdened with stress and chasing down a lie that went viral due to the careless and heartless actions of a Congressman, Missouri senators, and social media influencers, who couldn’t be bothered to verify the truth before destroying a man’s life.”

She ended with a pointed message: “If you thought we were determined before, you haven’t seen anything yet!”

