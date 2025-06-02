Home
Monday, June 2, 2025
  Karol Nawrocki Wins Poland's Presidential Election In Tight Race Against Trzaskowski

Karol Nawrocki Wins Poland’s Presidential Election In Tight Race Against Trzaskowski

The result marks a significant political shift in Poland, signaling a return to nationalist politics under Nawrocki, a 42-year-old conservative backed by the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Karol Nawrocki Wins Poland's Presidential Election In Tight Race Against Trzaskowski

In a closely watched presidential runoff, conservative candidate Karol Nawrocki has emerged victorious in Poland’s 2025 presidential election, defeating liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski by a narrow margin.


In a closely watched presidential runoff, conservative candidate Karol Nawrocki has emerged victorious in Poland’s 2025 presidential election, defeating liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski by a narrow margin.

According to the final vote count released early Monday, Nawrocki secured 50.89% of the vote, while Trzaskowski garnered 49.11%, ending one of Poland’s most divisive and tightly contested elections in recent history.

The result marks a significant political shift in Poland, signaling a return to nationalist politics under Nawrocki, a 42-year-old conservative backed by the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party. PiS previously held power from 2015 to 2023 and remains a strong political force in the country. Nawrocki was also publicly endorsed by outgoing President Andrzej Duda and supported by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

A Campaign Focused on National Priorities

Running under the slogan “Poland first, Poles first,” Nawrocki emphasized conservative values and national sovereignty throughout his campaign. While he pledged continued support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia, his stance on Ukrainian refugees and Poland’s domestic priorities stirred controversy.

In a campaign video from April, Nawrocki said “social benefits will be above all for Poles” and stressed that “in queues for doctors and clinics, Polish citizens must have priority.” In May, he further criticized Kyiv, stating Ukraine “has not shown gratitude” for Poland’s assistance and described President Volodymyr Zelensky’s actions as “insolent.” Nawrocki also voiced opposition to Ukraine’s bid to join NATO.

Deepening Political Divides

The election exposed deep ideological divides within Poland, a key NATO and European Union member state. Initial exit polls on Sunday evening pointed to a likely victory for Trzaskowski, sparking early celebrations among his supporters. However, the tide turned overnight as updated polling data reversed the trend, ultimately declaring Nawrocki the winner.

Political analysts say Nawrocki’s win reflects growing nationalist sentiment in parts of Poland, particularly in rural and eastern regions, while urban centers largely favored Trzaskowski.

What Nawrocki’s Victory Means for Poland

Nawrocki’s presidency is expected to mark a shift toward more nationalist, conservative governance, potentially impacting Poland’s relationship with the EU and its role in regional geopolitics. His stance on refugee policies, healthcare access, and foreign alliances will be closely watched in the coming months.

The outcome also sets the stage for renewed political tension between the Law and Justice-aligned presidency and the Civic Coalition-controlled parliament, potentially leading to legislative gridlock or intensified partisan battles.

As Poland navigates its domestic challenges and international obligations, Karol Nawrocki’s leadership will be pivotal in shaping the country’s future at the crossroads of Europe.

Karol Nawrocki Poland Presidential Election

