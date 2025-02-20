Kash Patel Confirmed: Not Just Susan Collins But This Republican Senator Also Voted Against Trump’s Indian-American Pick

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Kash Patel as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in a 51-49 vote. Patel’s confirmation was met with strong opposition, particularly from Democratic senators and two Republican senators, who questioned his qualifications, past statements, and close ties to former President Donald Trump.

Despite the criticism, Patel secured enough votes to take charge of the FBI, a role that comes with the responsibility of leading federal law enforcement and ensuring the agency’s independence and integrity.

Republican Senators Who Voted Against Patel

Two Republican Senators, Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine), voted against Patel’s confirmation. Their opposition added to the resistance from Senate Democrats, making the vote particularly close.

Murkowski has previously opposed some of Trump’s key nominations, including Pete Hegseth, his choice for Defense Secretary. In a statement released on her website, Murkowski explained her concerns about Patel leading the FBI.

Murkowski’s Statement on Patel’s Confirmation

Senator Lisa Murkowski made it clear that while she agreed with Patel’s belief that the FBI has become too political, she had serious concerns about his past political activities and how they might affect his leadership.

“I will oppose Kash Patel’s confirmation to serve as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The FBI’s mission is ‘to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution of the United States.’ Mr. Patel and I agree the bureau has crept past that mission, become an increasingly political agency, and eroded the public’s trust. We have had multiple frank and open discussions about how best to restore that trust. I agree with Mr. Patel that it begins by getting agents out in the field, doing what they signed up to do, rather than sitting behind an administrative desk,” Murkowski stated.

Despite agreeing with Patel on the need to rebuild public trust in the FBI, Murkowski expressed doubt about his ability to lead the agency impartially.

Concerns Over Patel’s Political Ties

Murkowski also highlighted Patel’s past political involvement and how it could influence his decisions as FBI Director.

“The FBI must be trusted as the federal agency that roots out crime and corruption, not focused on settling political scores. I have been disappointed that when he had the opportunity to push back on the administration’s decision to force the FBI to provide a list of agents involved in the January 6 investigations and prosecutions, he failed to do so,” she said.

The January 6 Capitol riot investigations remain a controversial issue, with some Republicans questioning the FBI’s handling of the case. Murkowski’s concerns suggest she fears Patel may allow politics to interfere with the agency’s work.

Murkowski’s Hopes for Patel’s Leadership

Although she voted against his confirmation, Murkowski wished Patel success in his new role and expressed hope that he would prove her wrong.

“If he is confirmed, I wish Mr. Patel a successful tenure. I will work with him to address issues in Alaska, improve Tribal law enforcement, and make necessary changes within the FBI,” she stated.

She ended her statement with a note of cautious optimism:

“I truly hope that he proves me wrong about the reservations I have of him today.”