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Home > World News > Kash Patel ‘Sniffing And Smoking Cigars’: Iranian-Linked Hackers Claim Breach Of FBI Director’s Personal Email, Leak Years Of Private Photos And Documents Online

Kash Patel ‘Sniffing And Smoking Cigars’: Iranian-Linked Hackers Claim Breach Of FBI Director’s Personal Email, Leak Years Of Private Photos And Documents Online

Iran-linked hackers leak FBI Dir. Kash Patel’s personal emails, photos, and documents; Handala Hack Team claims the breach.

Iran-linked hackers leak FBI Dir. Kash Patel’s personal emails. (Photo: X/@RT_com)
Iran-linked hackers leak FBI Dir. Kash Patel’s personal emails. (Photo: X/@RT_com)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 27, 2026 21:40:13 IST

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Kash Patel ‘Sniffing And Smoking Cigars’: Iranian-Linked Hackers Claim Breach Of FBI Director’s Personal Email, Leak Years Of Private Photos And Documents Online

Iran-linked hackers on Friday claimed they had accessed FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal email account, posting private photographs and documents online. 

The breach was claimed by the pro-Palestinian vigilante group Handala Hack Team, which said Patel “will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims.”

The hackers released personal photos showing Patel sniffing and smoking cigars, riding in an antique convertible, and taking a mirror selfie with a large bottle of rum. 

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A Justice Department official confirmed the email had been compromised, and the material appeared authentic, though the FBI did not immediately comment.

A Justice Department official confirmed that Patel‘s email had been breached and said the material published online appeared authentic. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The hackers did not immediately respond to messages.

Handala, which calls itself a group of pro-Palestinian vigilante hackers, is considered by Western researchers to be one of several personas used by Iranian government cyberintelligence units. Handala recently claimed the hack of Michigan-based medical devices and services provider Stryker SYK.N on March 11, claiming to have deleted a massive trove of company data.

Reuters was not able to independently authenticate the Patel emails, but the personal Gmail address that Handala claims to have broken into matches the address linked to Patel in previous data breaches preserved by the dark web intelligence firm District 4 Labs. Alphabet-owned Google, which runs Gmail, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A sample of the material uploaded by the hackers and reviewed by Reuters appears to show a mix of personal and work correspondence dating between 2010 and 2019.

(With Reuters Inputs)

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Tags: FBI directorHandala Hack Teamhome-hero-pos-7Iranian hackersKash PatelKash Patel photos leak

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Kash Patel ‘Sniffing And Smoking Cigars’: Iranian-Linked Hackers Claim Breach Of FBI Director’s Personal Email, Leak Years Of Private Photos And Documents Online

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Kash Patel ‘Sniffing And Smoking Cigars’: Iranian-Linked Hackers Claim Breach Of FBI Director’s Personal Email, Leak Years Of Private Photos And Documents Online

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Kash Patel ‘Sniffing And Smoking Cigars’: Iranian-Linked Hackers Claim Breach Of FBI Director’s Personal Email, Leak Years Of Private Photos And Documents Online
Kash Patel ‘Sniffing And Smoking Cigars’: Iranian-Linked Hackers Claim Breach Of FBI Director’s Personal Email, Leak Years Of Private Photos And Documents Online
Kash Patel ‘Sniffing And Smoking Cigars’: Iranian-Linked Hackers Claim Breach Of FBI Director’s Personal Email, Leak Years Of Private Photos And Documents Online
Kash Patel ‘Sniffing And Smoking Cigars’: Iranian-Linked Hackers Claim Breach Of FBI Director’s Personal Email, Leak Years Of Private Photos And Documents Online

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