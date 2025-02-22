Kash Patel Sworn In as FBI Director; Takes Oath On Bhagavad Gita | Watch

Kash Patel was officially sworn in as the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Saturday. He took his oath of office by placing his hand on the Bhagavad Gita, making history as the ninth person to lead the prestigious agency.

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Kash Patel as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in a 51-49 vote.

Kash Patel was officially sworn in as the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Saturday. He took his oath of office by placing his hand on the Bhagavad Gita, making history as the ninth person to lead the prestigious agency.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The oath ceremony took place in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) on the White House campus in Washington, D.C. It was administered by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in the presence of top officials.

#WATCH | Washington | Kash Patel takes oath on the Bhagavad Gita, as the 9th Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Advertisement · Scroll to continue Source: US Network Pool via Reuters pic.twitter.com/c5Jr0ul1Jm — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2025

President Trump Praises Patel’s Leadership

President Donald Trump expressed strong support for Patel, emphasizing his popularity among FBI agents.

“One of the reasons I love Kash and wanted to put him in is because of the respect the agents had for him,” Trump said.

He further added, “He will go down as the best ever at that position. Turned out he was very easy to get approved. He is a tough and strong guy. He has his opinions. Trey Gowdy came out with an incredible statement and said that Kash is an incredible person and people don’t realise it. When he said that, there was no doubt left. It was a big statement made by someone who is respected and is on the moderate side.”

A Controversial Senate Confirmation

The U.S. Senate confirmed Patel’s nomination on Thursday with a narrow 51-49 vote. Two Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, joined Democrats in opposing his appointment.

Patel, a former counterterrorism prosecutor and chief of staff to the defense secretary, has been outspoken in his criticism of the FBI. His confirmation has sparked concerns among Democratic lawmakers, who worry about how his leadership could impact the agency’s independence.

Replacing Christopher Wray

Patel steps into the role previously held by Christopher Wray, who was appointed by Trump in 2017. Over time, Wray clashed with the former president and ultimately resigned from his position.

FBI directors are typically appointed for a 10-year term to ensure the agency remains free from political pressure. However, Patel’s close ties to Trump have raised questions about whether he will uphold that tradition.

Concerns Over FBI’s Independence

Democratic leaders have voiced apprehensions about Patel’s leadership. Senator Adam Schiff expressed strong opposition, saying, “The FBI shouldn’t serve as Donald Trump’s army.”

Critics argue that Patel’s appointment could compromise the agency’s credibility, particularly given his previous public statements against the FBI’s handling of key investigations.

Patel’s Vision for the FBI

Despite the controversy surrounding his appointment, Patel has pledged to restore faith in the agency.

“My mission as Director is clear: let good cops be cops – and rebuild trust in the FBI,” he said in a statement following his confirmation.

As Patel takes on the leadership of the FBI, all eyes will be on how he manages the balance between enforcing the law and maintaining the agency’s integrity amid political divisions.