Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kash Patel To Lead FBI? US Senate Panel Advances Nomination Amid Controversy

The Senate Judiciary Committee has moved forward with the nomination of Kash Patel to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). In a strict party-line vote of 12-10, Patel’s nomination now heads to the full Senate floor for consideration.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Kash Patel To Lead FBI? US Senate Panel Advances Nomination Amid Controversy

The Senate Judiciary Committee has moved forward with the nomination of Kash Patel to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).


The Senate Judiciary Committee has moved forward with the nomination of Kash Patel to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). In a strict party-line vote of 12-10, Patel’s nomination now heads to the full Senate floor for consideration. His confirmation has been surrounded by controversy, including concerns about his truthfulness during hearings and recent firings of top FBI officials.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Party-Line Vote and Controversy

Patel’s nomination advanced despite significant criticism from Democratic lawmakers. His confirmation hearing earlier this month raised questions about past statements and recent dismissals within the FBI. However, Republican senators remain steadfast in their support, making it likely that Patel will secure confirmation.

“We are inviting a political disaster if we put Kash Patel into this job,” said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the top Democrat on the panel. “Mr. Patel’s directives have already thrown the bureau into chaos. Senior executives who collectively have hundreds of years of experience have been forced out. Thousands of line agents across the country are living in fear of losing their jobs simply because they did the job they were assigned to do. How does any of this make America safer? The American people need an FBI Director focused on keeping the public safe from terrorism, drug trafficking, and violent crime, not petty personal grievances.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Republican Support and Defense of Patel

Republican lawmakers have defended Patel, emphasizing his career achievements and commitment to justice.

“Mr. Patel has spent his whole career fighting for righteous causes. He’s been a public defender, representing the accused against the power of the state. He’s been a congressional staffer investigating the partisan weaponization of our legal system, and he served in key national security roles, protecting Americans from foreign enemies,” one senator said.

“Mr. Patel should be considered our next FBI director because the FBI has been infected by political bias and weaponized against the American people. Mr. Patel knows it. Mr. Patel exposed it, and Mr. Patel has been targeted for it.”

FBI Firings and Justice Department Investigation

Patel’s nomination comes amid a leadership shakeup within the FBI. Several high-ranking officials and some field office heads have been dismissed, with some agents involved in investigations against Trump being escorted out of the building. The Justice Department has requested a list of FBI agents who worked on cases related to the January 6 Capitol riot, prompting legal challenges.

Durbin has accused Patel of misleading the committee and requested the Justice Department’s Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, to investigate allegations that Patel coordinated with Trump administration officials on the firings. Meanwhile, FBI agents have sued to prevent the disclosure of their names, arguing it endangers their safety.

“It is outrageous that these sworn FBI agents who were simply doing the jobs assigned to them now fear for their livelihoods and their safety and the safety of their families,” Durbin said.

Controversial Past Statements and Publications

Democrats have also scrutinized Patel’s previous comments and writings. He authored a children’s book discussing investigations into Trump and a book titled Government Gangsters, which listed individuals he deemed part of the “deep state.”

Additionally, Patel has stated he would “shut down” FBI headquarters on his first day in office and convert it into a “museum to the Deep State.” He has also publicly threatened journalists and played a role in promoting a recording of the national anthem sung by January 6 defendants.

Senate’s Track Record on Trump’s Nominees

Despite Patel’s controversial background, the Senate has consistently confirmed President Trump’s nominees. Other recent confirmations include Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence and Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary. By the end of the week, the Senate is expected to confirm Robert F. Kennedy to lead the Department of Health and Human Services and Brooke Rollins as Secretary of Agriculture.

With Patel’s nomination advancing, all signs point to another contentious yet successful confirmation for the Trump administration.

ALSO READPentagon Splurged $1,300 Coffee Cups And Soap Dispensers With 8,000% Markup

Filed under

fbi Kash patel

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Kash Patel’s FBI Nomination Advances To Full Senate Vote Amid Controversy

Kash Patel’s FBI Nomination Advances To Full Senate Vote Amid Controversy

‘BJP’s Clear Inability To Govern In Manipur’: Rahul Gandhi On President’s Rule In Manipur

‘BJP’s Clear Inability To Govern In Manipur’: Rahul Gandhi On President’s Rule In Manipur

Concealed Synthetic Diamonds Worth Nearly 5 Crores Intercepted At Mumbai’s CSMI Airport By CISF

Concealed Synthetic Diamonds Worth Nearly 5 Crores Intercepted At Mumbai’s CSMI Airport By CISF

Parliamentary Panel Seeks Review Of Media Laws Amid Allahbadia Row

Parliamentary Panel Seeks Review Of Media Laws Amid Allahbadia Row

Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited Q3 & 9M FY25 Results Release Robust Overall Performance

Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited Q3 & 9M FY25 Results Release Robust Overall Performance

Entertainment

BAFTA 2025: Selena Gomez, Jesse Eisenberg Among Star-Studded Presenters List

BAFTA 2025: Selena Gomez, Jesse Eisenberg Among Star-Studded Presenters List

Priyanka Chopra’s Old Interview Clip Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Priyanka Chopra’s Old Interview Clip Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Good News For All Twilight Fans As Taylor Lautner Returns With A New Werewolf Hunter Series

Good News For All Twilight Fans As Taylor Lautner Returns With A New Werewolf Hunter

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing Incident

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing

How Much Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn Per Movie And Show? Everything Decoded

How Much Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn Per Movie And Show? Everything Decoded

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox