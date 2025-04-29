Kashmir Solution: UK Politician Suggests India Take Control Of PoK

Desai called for a strong and decisive reaction from the Indian government, stressing the importance of drawing a red line.

British-Indian politician and member of the House of Lords, Lord Meghnad Desai, has made a striking proposal to resolve the decades-old Kashmir conflict.

In the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 innocent lives, Desai has urged India to consider taking control of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Desai: Time to Resolve the Kashmir Dispute

During an interview with ANI, Desai declared that reclaiming PoK is the only viable solution left for India.

“I think the only way to solve the Kashmir problem now is for India to go and take it [Pakistan-occupied Kashmir] over. We have the accession letter of the king. So it belongs to us,” he stated.

He criticized the continued violence in the region and called the Pahalgam incident a turning point.

“I think the Pahalgam incident was very shocking. One of the most shocking incidents there has been. This is, in fact, the ultimate limit in the Kashmir dispute,” he added.

Desai called for a strong and decisive reaction from the Indian government, stressing the importance of drawing a red line.

“I hope the Government of India really takes a very stern response to it and makes it quite clear that if this goes on, India will have to take over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.”

He further expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to resolving the Kashmir issue once and for all.

“I’m hoping that that’s what the Prime Minister was telling us all, that he intends to solve the problem once and for all,” Desai noted.

Global Reactions and Strong Condemnation

While Desai’s comments sparked attention, strong condemnation of the Pahalgam attack also came from other quarters.

The United Kashmir People’s National Party (UKPNP) organized a virtual conference to denounce the act of terrorism.

Labeling it a “crime against humanity,” the UKPNP condemned the loss of at least 26 civilian lives and the injuries to many others.

Participants at the conference expressed their sorrow, offered condolences to the victims’ families, and extended well wishes to those recovering from injuries.

Heightened Security and Counter-Terror Efforts

In response to the attack, Indian security forces have intensified counter-terrorism operations across Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources familiar with the matter, multiple locations are under active surveillance and operations as authorities pursue those responsible.

The April 22 tragedy has reignited the debate over Kashmir’s future, with voices like Desai’s calling for more assertive measures. Whether such recommendations gain traction remains to be seen.

(With Inputs From ANI)

