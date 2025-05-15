Kashmiri Waiter In Doha Thanks Trump For Peace, Says White House Press Secretary

In a statement stirring both praise and skepticism, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that a Kashmiri waiter in Doha personally thanked her for former US President Donald Trump’s role in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Leavitt took to social media platform X to recount the interaction that took place over breakfast in the Qatari capital. “This morning at breakfast, my waiter told me to thank President Trump for him,” she posted. “I asked him why. He told me he is from Kashmir and had been unable to return home in recent weeks due to the India-Pakistan conflict.”

— Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) May 15, 2025

According to Leavitt, the waiter said he was just informed he could finally return home, attributing the breakthrough to US intervention. “He said President Trump is not receiving enough credit for literally preventing a nuclear war and he is right!” she wrote.

Leavitt went on to credit Trump, Vice President, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for mediating the ceasefire. “Thanks to the ceasefire mediated by President Trump, @VP & @SecRubio,” she added.

The recent military escalation between India and Pakistan marked by four days of drone and missile exchanges prompted global concern. Both nations announced a ceasefire understanding on May 10, which has since held.

However, India has strongly denied any third-party involvement. Government sources in New Delhi told news agency PTI that the ceasefire was a direct outcome of talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two nations. “There was no role of any external power in the agreement,” an official said.

Despite the denial, Leavitt framed the development as a milestone in Trump’s foreign policy achievements. “President Trump inherited so many conflicts around the globe, and he is tackling them one at a time,” she said. “This historic trip to the Middle East has marked a significant turn in US foreign policy in the region that will finally usher the Golden Age of the Middle East! Peace, through strength, is being restored!”

