Prince William and Princess Kate are now the parents of three children. The palace announced on Twitter that Kate was taken to St. Mary's Hospital "in the early stages of labour" Monday morning along with husband William. The news of the birth of a baby boy was later announced by the same handle who will now join his elder brother George and sister Charlotte in line to the throne.

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has given birth to a boy today. The Kensington Palace twitter handle broke the news to the world as they celebrated the arrival of the third royal baby who joins the line to the throne after his brother and sister. The princess is healthy and keeping well after she was admitted to St. Mary’s hospital today morning when she went into early stages of labor. Kensington Palace announced Kate’s pregnancy in September. During her pregnancy, Kate maintained a busy pace of royal engagements, including a trip with William to Norway and Sweden and the launch of a mental health program in schools.

The baby is set to be born in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital, the same London hospital where Kate gave birth to George and Charlotte. The newborn will be fifth in line to the British throne after the child’s grandfather, Prince Charles, father, William, brother, George and sister, Charlotte. The reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, ascended to the throne in 1952. The baby is the Queen’s sixth great-grandchild.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Early in her pregnancy, Kate suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, or extreme morning sickness, as she did with her first two pregnancies. Kate gave birth to Prince George (4) in July 2013 and Princess Charlotte in May 2015 (2) after getting married to Prince William in 2011. She is expected to now take time off from official royal duties, as she did after the births of her older children.

After the birth of the third royal baby, the palace will know work in full swing for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle which will take place on May 19, 2018. Kate Middleton will attend the wedding but will no public appearance post that for some time. She was last seen attending Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday celebration last week along with the rest of the royal family. The name of the child is yet to be announced.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App