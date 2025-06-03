Kate-William’s Windsor Castle breach: Man Arrested for Trespassing, Police Say Drugs Also Found

A man in his 30s has been arrested after he entered restricted grounds near Windsor Castle on the afternoon of Sunday, June 1. Thames Valley Police confirmed the incident on June 3, saying that the man was stopped and arrested shortly after 1 p.m.

A man in his 30s has been arrested after he entered restricted grounds near Windsor Castle on the afternoon of Sunday, June 1.

A man in his 30s has been arrested after he entered restricted grounds near Windsor Castle on the afternoon of Sunday, June 1. Thames Valley Police confirmed the incident on June 3, saying that the man was stopped and arrested shortly after 1 p.m.

Police say the man didn’t manage to get into the inner parts of the castle, which are highly secured. Still, because Windsor Castle is a protected royal site, the situation was taken very seriously.

“He was quickly challenged by Met Police officers and arrested,” said a spokesperson for the police. “He did not enter the inner grounds of Windsor Castle.”

How It Happened

According to both Thames Valley Police and the Metropolitan Police, officers on duty inside the castle’s outer grounds noticed the man shortly after 1 p.m. He was swiftly confronted and taken into custody on suspicion of two offences — trespassing on a secure site and possession of Class A drugs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“He was arrested on suspicion of trespass on a secure site and possession of class A drugs. He has been bailed and an investigation is ongoing by Thames Valley Police,” officials said in a statement.

The Metropolitan Police also issued a brief statement, confirming their involvement at the scene before the suspect was handed over to local police.

“A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of trespass on a protected site and possession of Class A drugs after entering private grounds at Windsor Castle. Officers in the grounds spotted the man just after 13:00hrs on Sunday, June 1 and quickly arrested him. He was then passed into the custody of Thames Valley Police,” the statement read.

No Injuries or Disturbances Reported

Fortunately, there were no injuries or major disruptions caused by the incident. Police have not released the name of the suspect or details about what type of drugs were found on him.

Security remains tight around royal residences like Windsor Castle, especially since trespassing there is considered a criminal offence under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005.

Were the Royals at Home?

As of now, it’s unclear whether any members of the royal family were present at the time of the incident. Prince William, Princess Kate, and their children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — live at Adelaide Cottage, which is within Windsor Great Park, not far from the castle itself.

There’s been no official statement from the royal family or confirmation about whether their security was affected.