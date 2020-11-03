Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said that his visit to Nepal will go a long way in strengthening the "bonds and friendships" that the armies of the two countries cherish.

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Tuesday said that his visit to Nepal will go a long way in strengthening the “bonds and friendships” that the armies of the two countries cherish. Naravane would depart for his three-day visit tomorrow, where he would be accorded the rank of an honorary General of the Nepali Army.

Speaking to ANI, the army chief said that it is going to be a great honour to be conferred with honouring rank of ‘General of the Nepal Army’ by Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari.

“I am delighted to be visiting Nepal on the kind invitation and to meet my counterpart General Purna Chandra Thapa. I am sure that this visit will go a long way in strengthening the bonds and friendships that the two armies cherish,” he said.

Also read: US elections 2020: Kamala Harris’s ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her win

Also read: US elections 2020: Donald Trump or Joe Biden? Americans begin casting votes, first ballots cast in New Hampshire

“I am also grateful for the opportunity to be calling on the Prime Minister of Nepal. It is going to be a great honour for me to be conferred with honouring rank of ‘General of the Nepal Army’ by the President of Nepal,” he added.

Ahead of Naravane’s visit to Nepal, Naveen Kumar, spokesperson of the Indian Embassy stated that his visit would deepen the long-standing and customary bonds of friendship between the two Armies.

“In reply to several media queries regarding upcoming official visit of COAS of India from 4 November, the Indian Embassy’s spokesperson Naveen Kumar said that Gen MM Naravane’s visit would deepen the long-standing and customary bonds of friendship between the two Armies,” said India in Nepal in a Twitter post.

Kumar stated that Naravane’s visit would provide an opportunity for both sides to discuss the bilateral defence partnership and explore avenues for mutual benefit. The visit is scheduled from November 4 to November 6.

The main events in Naravane’s programme include paying homage at the martyr’s memorial in the Army Pavilion, receiving a guard of honour in Army headquarters, holding office meeting with his counterpart General Purna Chandra Thapa and addressing student officers at the Army Command and Staff College, Shivapuri.

Also read: 7 dead in Vienna Terror Attack: PM Modi affirms ‘India stands with Austria’