Katy Perry Gets Trolled For Returning To Earth In Less Than 10 Minutes After Historic All-Women Flight To Space

Global music sensation Katy Perry is gearing up for a space adventure as part of an all-female crew heading to the edge of space on Monday, April 14.

The singer, best known for hits like Firework and California Gurls, will travel aboard a Blue Origin spacecraft, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The mission is scheduled for liftoff around 8:30 AM local time (1330 GMT) from West Texas. Accompanying Perry will be five other women, including Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos’ fiancée. This crew will make history as part of Blue Origin’s 11th sub-orbital human spaceflight.

First All-Women Space Crew Since 1963

This marks the first all-female crewed mission to space since Russian cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova’s solo flight in 1963. The launch is a milestone moment in space exploration and gender representation in aerospace.

The crew will travel in Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, which ascends vertically before the capsule detaches mid-flight. The spacecraft will reach more than 100 kilometers (approximately 62 miles) above Earth, crossing the Kármán line—the official boundary of outer space.

Katy Perry Gets Trolled For Returning To Earth In Less Than 10 Minutes

i’m crying katy perry just went into space for 10 minutes and came back LMAO pic.twitter.com/mJYI66ovPK — Hobart Fong (@hobart_fong) April 14, 2025

this is how long katy perry was in space for pic.twitter.com/FS19jEjD02 — . (@likeathornrose) April 14, 2025

‼️🚨KATY PERRY HAS OFFICIALLY RETURNED TO THE KHIA ASYLUM AFTER LESS THEN 10 MINUTES OF FREEDOM IN SPACE‼️🚨 pic.twitter.com/G2hV2jPLZz — Portaliola (@nickisportal) April 14, 2025

katy perry is staying in space for 11 whole mississippi minutes… i thought she was gonna stay at the international space station or smth pic.twitter.com/EuVSpy4FI6 — j ✧˚ · . (@SPIDERMCRAE) April 14, 2025

Experience Zero Gravity During 10-Minute Spaceflight

The entire journey will last roughly 10 minutes. During this time, the crew will experience weightlessness and have the chance to float freely in zero gravity before the capsule descends, aided by parachutes and a retro rocket system for safe landing.

While Blue Origin has offered several space tourism missions, the company has yet to disclose the cost of these flights. Nevertheless, this mission stands out due to its all-women lineup and a world-renowned pop star onboard.

