Thursday, October 3, 2024
we-woman

Keir Starmer Aims for a New Era in UK-EU Relations

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is making strides toward revitalizing relations with the European Union (EU)

Keir Starmer Aims for a New Era in UK-EU Relations

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is making strides toward revitalizing relations with the European Union (EU) following a productive meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. After a successful election in July, Starmer expressed a commitment to deepening cooperation with Brussels, although he is not looking to fundamentally renegotiate the Brexit deal.

A Step Toward Collaboration

During their talks, which took place in Brussels, Starmer and von der Leyen emphasized the importance of moving forward together. Starmer outlined his government’s intentions to amend specific areas of the existing relationship with the EU, rather than seeking a complete overhaul.

“We will find constructive ways to work together,” Starmer stated at a press conference, acknowledging the inevitable challenges that will arise in discussions. He indicated that while there are areas where both sides will need to maintain their positions, the focus of these meetings will be on fostering a more positive and collaborative atmosphere.

Setting the Stage for Future Meetings

The two leaders agreed to establish regular summits between EU and UK leaders, with the inaugural summit scheduled for early 2025. Before that, they plan to convene again in the autumn to advance their agenda for increased cooperation.

Starmer’s outreach has already included visits to key European capitals, including Berlin, Paris, Rome, and Dublin, signaling a concerted effort to rebuild bridges with EU member states. This marked the first visit to Brussels by a British prime minister since 2019 and included discussions with other influential EU figures, such as European Council President Charles Michel and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

Learning from Past Turmoil

Starmer’s government marks a departure from the previous Conservative administrations, which faced significant upheaval over Brexit negotiations. His predecessors grappled with internal divisions, leading to two prime ministers resigning in quick succession. Starmer’s election has introduced a more diplomatic tone, which he believes is crucial for resetting relations with the EU.

“Tone does matter. Resetting does matter, and that has been a very important part of the message,” Starmer remarked, indicating his belief that improved dialogue can facilitate more effective negotiations.

Shared Concerns and Cooperative Opportunities

Von der Leyen echoed Starmer’s sentiments, highlighting the shared alignment between Britain and the EU on global issues, such as security and climate change. She stated, “We should explore the scope for more cooperation, while we focus on the full and faithful implementation of the withdrawal agreement.”

Despite their collaborative discussions, both leaders recognize that altering the substantive aspects of the relationship will require careful negotiation. Starmer has made it clear that he does not intend to return to the EU’s single market or customs union, nor does he support the freedom of movement arrangements that existed prior to Brexit.

Proposed Changes in Trade and Movement

Starmer aims to initiate a new veterinary agreement that would simplify border checks and facilitate smoother trade. He also expressed a desire to promote the mutual recognition of certain professional qualifications, as well as to improve access for artists touring in the EU.

While his approach has been positively received by EU leaders, significant hurdles remain. One contentious issue is the EU’s proposal for a youth mobility scheme that would allow young citizens from both sides to live and work in each other’s territories for a limited time. Starmer has already rejected this idea, which may complicate negotiations on other issues.

“It doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy,” he cautioned, emphasizing that while a constructive approach is possible, it does not eliminate the existence of substantial differences.

Filed under

British Prime Minister European Commission European Union (EU) Keir Starmer UK-EU Relations

