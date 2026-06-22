Keir Starmer Announces Resignation As UK PM, What Happens Next In British Politics?

KEIR STARMER RESIGNATION: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Monday his resignation as the leader of the ruling Labour Party, which will also see him replaced as the country’s leader. Starmer has been facing growing calls for his resignation for weeks and has been forced to step down after a former Manchester mayor, who is a political rival within Labour, Andy Burnham, said he would contest his leadership of the party.

Keir Starmer announces resignation as UK PM

Starmer had promised to remain in office, but it was an untenable position as more and more Labour Party members realised it was time to go. His resignation process has been accelerated since the end of Burnham’s reign as mayor, and his election as a Member of Parliament last week for his local constituency, having been required to do so since prime ministers have always been chosen from among members of the House of Commons.

Keir Starmer reveals he spoke to the King before stepping down

Starmer says he called the King this morning to let him know he’s stepping down. He’s asked the Labour Party’s National Executive Committee to set the leadership contest in motion; nominations kick off on 9 July and wrap up before Parliament breaks for summer, so Labour has a new leader before MPs return in September. Until then, he’ll stay on as prime minister.

He says he’ll do everything possible to ensure a smooth handover and promises to support whoever follows him. They’re taking over a Britain that’s better and fairer than it was two years ago, he adds. He takes a moment to thank his friends and colleagues who have stood with him for the past six years, along with the No 10 staff and what he calls the “extraordinary civil service.”

Starmer says that once he leaves “the biggest job in the country,” he’ll focus on what matters most to him: being the best husband he can to his wife, Vic, who’s supported him through everything, and being the best dad to his kids, who are his pride and joy. He gets a bit choked up at that, hugs his wife, and goes back inside No 10.

Who is likely to replace to Keir Starmer?

Andy Burnham started as an insider and now stands on the outside, hoping to step in as Britain’s next prime minister. At 56, he leans into his identity as a friendly northern guy someone who’s just as comfortable in a T-shirt as he is in a suit. When he’s not working, you’ll find him playing football or throwing on a set of ’90s tracks for a DJ battle.

But there’s more to Burnham than that laid-back image. He’s got real political experience, he’s been in high-ranking government roles, served as mayor of Greater Manchester, and now he’s edging close to leading the country. After winning a seat in Parliament through a special election, which he called a “turning point” for UK politics, plenty of people expect him to take on Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

ALSO READ: Who Will Replace Keir Starmer? Meet The Labour Party Leader Set To Become Next UK Prime Minister