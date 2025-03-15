Keir Starmer Calls Out Putin For Delaying Ukraine Ceasefire Amid Global Demands

Following the summit, Starmer stated that new commitments had been made regarding peacekeeping operations and additional sanctions against Russia.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of stalling efforts to establish a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. Speaking at a virtual summit with 29 international leaders, Starmer emphasized that Putin cannot delay peace talks indefinitely.

Global Leaders Push for Ukraine Ceasefire

During the high-level virtual summit, attended by world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Starmer announced that military chiefs would meet in London on Thursday to finalize plans for a peacekeeping force. The goal is to support a ceasefire agreement and ensure Ukraine’s long-term security.

Following the summit, Starmer stated that new commitments had been made regarding peacekeeping operations and additional sanctions against Russia. “Sooner or later, [Putin] is going to have to come to the table and engage in serious discussions,” he warned. “Let the guns fall silent, let the barbaric attacks on Ukraine stop, and agree to a ceasefire now.”

The summit follows an intense week of diplomatic negotiations in which the United States and Ukraine proposed an unconditional 30-day ceasefire. However, the Kremlin has so far resisted the deal, demanding that Ukraine abandon its aspirations to join NATO and concede territory to Russia as conditions for a ceasefire.

Zelenskyy: Russia Playing for Time

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed concerns that Russia is delaying the ceasefire to strengthen its military position. “I think the delaying of the process is exactly because they want to improve their situation on the battlefield,” Zelenskyy told journalists in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine’s willingness to accept a temporary ceasefire to facilitate further peace negotiations, as discussed during talks in Saudi Arabia. He rejected Russia’s conditions, emphasizing that a ceasefire should not be contingent on territorial concessions.

International Leaders Rally Behind Ukraine

The virtual meeting included leaders from Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, along with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The push for a ceasefire aligns with broader international efforts to halt the war, with leaders emphasizing the humanitarian urgency of stopping the violence.

As global pressure mounts, all eyes are on Moscow to determine whether Putin will engage in meaningful peace talks or continue to stall. With diplomatic efforts intensifying, the coming days will be crucial in shaping the future of the conflict.

The call for a 30-day ceasefire represents a critical juncture in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. While Ukraine and its allies push for an end to hostilities, Russia’s reluctance to agree remains a significant hurdle. As military and diplomatic leaders prepare for further discussions, the international community watches closely for signs of progress toward lasting peace.

