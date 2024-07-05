Keir Starmer Declares: 'UK Gets Its Future Back' In Victory Speech

In a historic turn of events early this morning, Sir Keir Starmer delivered a passionate victory speech to jubilant supporters in central London, marking Labour’s decisive win in the UK general election. Amidst cheers and applause, the Prime Minister-elect expressed gratitude to party workers and pledged to usher in a new era of “national renewal.”

Here is what the Newly elected UK Prime Minister said,

“Thank you so much for the incredible reception. What an amazing turnout we’ve had. You campaigned tirelessly for it, fought for it, voted for it, and now, change begins.

I have to be honest, these past four and a half years of hard work were all for this moment—a transformed Labour Party, ready to serve our nation and restore Britain to its commitment to working people.

Across our country, people will wake up relieved today, feeling a weight lifted and a burden finally removed from our nation’s shoulders. Now, we can look forward, and step into the morning sunlight of hope—faint at first but growing stronger throughout the day. Once again, opportunity shines on a country reclaiming its future after 14 years.

I want to sincerely thank each and every one of you here for campaigning so passionately for change. This isn’t just about this campaign; it’s about the past four and a half years, where Labour’s movement has achieved so much, thanks to the dedication of its people. You have truly changed our country.

But with this mandate comes great responsibility. Our task is to renew the principles that bind our country together—national renewal. No matter who you are or where you come from, if you work hard and play by the rules, this country should give you a fair chance. It should always respect your contributions. We must restore that.

Alongside this, we must return politics to its core purpose: public service. We must prove that politics can be a force for good. This is the defining challenge of our time—the fight for trust, the battle that defines our era. We campaigned hard to show we are fit for this public service. Service is the foundation of hope, respect, and the unity that can unite our nation.

The values of this changed Labour Party will guide our new government: country first, party second. This is the responsibility of our mandate. Fourteen years ago, we were promised that we were all in this together. Today, let’s imagine what we can achieve if we truly embody that spirit.

So, enjoy this moment. You’ve waited patiently for it, and you deserve to savour waking up to a morning like this. Hold onto this emotion because it defines unity. Use it to show the rest of the country that Labour has changed, and we will faithfully serve and govern every person in this nation.

However, let’s not forget how we got here. The British people have chosen to turn the page after 14 years, but this victory wasn’t inevitable. Election victories aren’t handed to us; they are hard-won. This victory could only be achieved by a transformed Labour Party.

We now have the chance to repair our public services, to ensure work pays, and to deliver for all our people—especially the most vulnerable. This isn’t just a slogan; it’s our guiding principle in everything we’ve done and will continue to do.

Changing a country isn’t easy. It requires hard, patient, and determined work. We must get moving immediately, but even when it gets tough—and it will—remember tonight. Remember what this is all about.

My parents taught me about hope—for a better Britain, where working-class families like mine could thrive. That hope, though dimmed, is now our mandate to reignite. This is the purpose of our party and our government: to end the chaos, turn the page, and begin the work of change, national renewal, and rebuilding our country. Thank you.”

Labour secured a majority in the 650-seat UK House of Commons, prompting Mr Sunak to graciously acknowledge the election outcome and promise a smooth handover of leadership. “I apologize… I accept responsibility for the defeat,” Mr Sunak conveyed to Conservative Party members and supporters, reflecting on his decision to call an early election amidst challenging poll numbers.

Despite Labour’s clear victory, Mr Sunak retained his seat in Richmond and Northallerton and pledged to continue serving as an MP, though likely relinquishing party leadership responsibilities.

Reflecting on the election results, Mr Sunak expressed his gratitude to constituents in a solemn address. “Tonight, the British people have delivered a clear message. There is much for us to learn and ponder,” he remarked, acknowledging the efforts of Conservative candidates who lost despite their dedicated service to their communities.

“I have spoken with Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his win,” Mr Sunak added, emphasizing the importance of a peaceful transition that underscores the stability and future of the nation.

As the country prepares for a new government under Labour leadership, Sir Keir Starmer vowed to prioritize national unity and progress, setting the stage for a transformative period in British politics.